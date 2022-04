The Yankees ended their seven-game, season-opening home stand on a high-note with a 3-0 win over the Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on Thursday night. It split the four-game series between the clubs, who are expected to be part of a four-way battle atop the American League East. The victory also pulled the Yankees into a share of first place in the division as they head to Baltimore for a three-game set starting Friday.

