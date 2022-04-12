ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evarts, KY

Kentucky State Police Investigates Shooting

 3 days ago

Kentucky State Police Investigates Shooting

Kentucky State Police, Post 10 Harlan received a call that a individual had been shot in the Evarts community of Harlan County. Troopers from Post 10 responded and began an investigation.

Initial investigation indicates Antonia Colvin (42) was inside his vehicle at a residence on Post Office Drive off Ky 215 when he suffered a single gunshot wound. Mr. Colvin drove himself to another residence before contacting 911. Lifeguard Ambulance responded and transported him to Harlan ARH and then flown to Johnson City Medical Center for further treatment.

Kentucky State Police is still attempting to locate the individual who is involved. KSP feels this was an isolated incident and don’t feel that anyone in the community is in any danger.

Case is under investigation by Det. Jake Wilson.

