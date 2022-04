Tesla has managed to do something pretty unique. The Palo Alto-based EV manufacturer has managed to make itself the face of these newfangled electric cars. Sure, some competition has emerged over the last several years, largely because of cars like the Lucid Air and more mainstream offerings from BMW, Audi, and Mercedes. But there's a reason those out of the know will still recognize a Tesla at the drop of the hat while assuming the Lucid is, yes, also a Tesla.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 23 DAYS AGO