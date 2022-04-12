ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graham, TX

Graham actress Kathy Lamkin dies at 74

By Joshua Hoggard, Dylan Jimenez
 3 days ago

GRAHAM (KFDX/KJTL) — Graham’s very own Kathy Lamkin, who is best known for her appearances in No Country for Old Men and 2003 remake of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre , died on April 4 after a short illness, according to a report from Deadline.

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 05: Actress Kathy Lamkin arrives at the premiere of New Line’s “Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning” at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre on October 5, 2006 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images)

Lamkin was 74.

“Kathy will be missed by her family and friends and left an impact on all she encountered during her life on this Earth,” the family told Deadline.

Lamkin was born on December 10, 1947, in Graham, Texas. She would go to complete her Bs in Theatre and Master’s in Mass Communications from Central Missouri State University.

Lamkin was part of the Coen Brothers’ 2007 acclaimed film No Country for Old Men and won a SAG Award. She was a part of 46 film and TV projects between 1990 and 2014.

She also appeared in films such as Waiting for Guffman, Confession, Kiss Kiss Bang Band, The Astronaut Farmer, 2006’s The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning , and many more.

According to Deadline, she taught theatre arts at Codwell Elementary School in Houston and later created and ran such venues as the Unicron School of Acting and USA Theatre. She commuted between Houston and Los Angeles to further her career in 2002.

Click here to watch Lamkin’s scene in No Country For Old Men.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

