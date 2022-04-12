Texas Parks & Wildlife Will Conduct Feasibility Study Of State Park Status For Northeast Texas Trail

LINCOLN, Neb.-With migration underway and spring on our doorstep, now is a great time to get outside, bring some binoculars and walk a trail to see wildlife. Nebraska has many opportunities thanks to our diverse habitats – everything from prairie to ponderosa pine, wetlands and more than 23,000 miles of rivers and streams. Nebraska’s state parks are an ideal place to see the wildlife they hold, with a vast number of trails located in natural settings.

