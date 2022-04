The cost of the earthquake-ready Burnside Bridge replacement project could be reduced by as much as $240 million.After months of work to develop and review them, three cost-saving measures for the earthquake-ready Burnside Bridge replacement project have received final approval. The Multnomah County Board of Commissioners on Thursday, March 17, unanimously adopted a resolution allowing the county to move forward with the measures. County officials say the measures will reduce the estimated price tag of the project from more than $1 billion to $895 million. The project aims to create a bridge that could withstand a major earthquake in the...

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR ・ 29 DAYS AGO