WWE

WWE announces huge UK stadium show in Cardiff

By Celebretainment
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE is heading to Cardiff, Wales for its first UK stadium show in 30 years. The wrestling giant - whose last major show in the UK was SummerSlam 1992 at London's Wembley Stadium - is set to take over the Principality Stadium later this year. The company has confirmed...

