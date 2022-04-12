ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boyden, IA

Boyden man sentence to prison for assaults

By Jeff Grant
nwestiowa.com
 3 days ago

ORANGE CITY—A 30-year-old Boyden man was sentenced Monday, April 11, in Sioux County District Court in Orange City on two counts of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse. The case against Damian Lynn Schouten arose June 4, 2021, when a female reported to police in South Dakota...

www.nwestiowa.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘Disney Dad’ Anthony Todt found guilty of murdering his wife and children and living with their bodies

A Florida man has been found guilty of murdering his wife and children and killing their dog at their luxury home near Walt Disney World in 2019.Anthony Todt, 46, was sentenced to life in prison without parole by a court outside Orlando on Thursday, according to The Orlando Sentinel.After more than six hours of deliberations, the jury uninanimously convicted him of killing his wife Megan Todt, 42, their children Alek, 13, Tyler, 11, and Zoe, 4, and their dog Breezy.Judge Keith Carsten called Todt a “destroyer of worlds”, imposing four consecutive life sentences and saying: “Not one of those...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Sioux County, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Boyden, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Orange City, IA
Crime & Safety
County
Sioux County, IA
City
Orange City, IA
State
South Dakota State
Norristown Times Herald

Indecent assault of Pottstown teen lands Philadelphia man in prison

NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia man will spend up to a decade behind bars for having indecent contact with a teenage girl in Pottstown. Tyrei C. Rogers, 38, of the 2600 block of South Front Street, was sentenced in Montgomery County Court to 5 to 10 years in a state correctional facility after he pleaded guilty to charges of indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of a minor in connection with a June 2020 incident that involved a 15-year-old girl at a Pottstown residence.
POTTSTOWN, PA
SCDNReports

Beckley Man Sentenced to Prison for Distributing Fentanyl

BECKLEY, W.Va. – A Beckley man was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for distributing fentanyl. According to court documents, Rashad Lewis Morris, 30, admitted to selling fentanyl to an undercover informant on four occasions in June 2021. On June 24, 2021, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Morris’ residence on Foster Avenue in Beckley.
BECKLEY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Sex Abuse#Marriages
Great Bend Post

Sheriff: Human remains found on farm near Kansas City

KANSAS CITY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating human remains found on a farm in Clinton County, Missouri, according to Sheriff Larry Fish. The remains were found on Sunday outside of Gower, 45 minutes north of Kansas City. The remains were taken to the Frontier Forensics lab to help determine...
KANSAS CITY, KS
insideedition.com

After 30 Years, Teen Girl Identified After Her Body Was Dumped Next to Indiana Interstate: "She Was Not Trash"

After 30 very long years, the body of 17-year-old girl dumped on the side of Interstate 65 in Indiana finally has a name. Margaret Ann Sniegowski Jr. was the youngest of eight siblings and disappeared in 1992 from her Ohio home. Genetic testing over several years resulted in the identification of her remains, authorities announced this week.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy