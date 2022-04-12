ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland County, MI

Neiner Road open after natural gas leak

By Midland Daily News
Huron Daily Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeiner Road is now open after a natural gas...

www.michigansthumb.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Gardner News

All clear at Heywood Hospital after work crews trigger gas leak

GARDNER — Construction crews struck a gas line while digging on the campus of Heywood Hospital at about 8:20 a.m. on Wednesday, March 23, according to hospital officials. Constructions workers struck an underground natural gas line behind the hospital, according to Fire Chief Greg Lagoy. When firefighters arrived on the scene they detected...
GARDNER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Midland County, MI
Midland County, MI
Traffic
Local
Michigan Government
Midland County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Traffic
Huron Daily Tribune

Traffic to be detoured on certain streets due to U.S. 31 project

MANISTEE — Drivers should be prepared for detours on certain streets in Manistee County starting Monday because of a U.S. 31 improvement project. According to a press release from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the Michigan Department of Transportation "is investing $2.4 million to resurface nearly three miles of U.S. 31 between Hoague Road in Mason County and Fox Farm Road in Manistee County. This project will improve safety and ride quality for motorists and extend the life of the roadway. Based on economic modeling, this investment is expected to directly and indirectly support 30 jobs," the release said.
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
KOAT 7

Gas leak closes roads in the South Valley

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Bernalillo County Sheriff's deputies have closed roads due to a gas leak in the area of 5700 Isleta Blvd. North and Southbound lanes are closed as New Mexico Gas Company works to resolve the gas leak. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able...
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KEYT

East Coast natural gas plant on hold after legal challenge

The future of a major liquified natural gas facility proposed for northeastern Pennsylvania has been thrown into question after its developer settled a legal challenge brought by environmental groups. New Fortress Energy Inc. agreed to pull the plug on its proposed LNG plant in Wyalusing, at least for now. The $800 million plant was intended to liquify natural gas from the Marcellus Shale gas field. The LNG was supposed to be taken by rail or truck to a proposed New Fortress export terminal along the Delaware River near Philadelphia. If the company wants to restart the project, it will need to begin the state permitting process over again.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Huron Daily Tribune

MDOT proposes changes to Big Rapids streets

BIG RAPIDS — The Michigan Department of Transportation is hosting a public meeting to discuss potential lane configuration changes in three locations on state highways in Big Rapids from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, at the Big Rapids City Hall, 226 N. Michigan Ave., Big Rapids. MDOT...
BIG RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy