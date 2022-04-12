ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, IN

Indiana Sex Offender Wanted

 3 days ago

Indiana Sex Offender Wanted

Indiana State News

Fugitive sex offender Tyress Davis is wanted in Marion County for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender. Davis was originally convicted in 2012 of Sexual Misconduct with a Minor in Marion County, Indiana.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Davis should call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477). Davis is encouraged to turn himself in through our Safe Surrender program by calling 317-327-SAFE (7233).

Do you have a warrant and don't want to see yourself featured in a Monday Morning Roundup? Call Safe Surrender and turn yourself in today.

