'What does my future have to do with Pep's?': Jurgen Klopp calls a reporter 'cheeky' for asking about his Liverpool contract plans, after rival Guardiola suggested he'd be willing to stay at Manchester City 'forever'

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hit back at a 'cheeky' reporter when quizzed over his and rival Pep Guardiola's futures as he questioned why the pair were linked.

Last week Guardiola appeared to hint that he would be willing to extend his contract and continue his trophy-filled tenure at the Etihad.

The Catalan has 12 months left on his contract, with a growing feeling around the club he could agree a new deal and go beyond seven seasons at the helm.

The 51-year-old appeared to be content in his role with the Premier League leaders and claimed he would stay at the club 'forever'.

'I'm under contract here, I'm so happy here — I'm not staying forever but I would stay forever,' Guardiola said.

Ahead of his side's Champions League quarter final second leg against Benfica, Klopp was asked about his rival's comments and his own contract plans.

But the Reds manager was left unimpressed as he claimed it was 'not cool' to link his future to his City counterpart.

'What does my future have to do with Pep's,' he asked. 'I saw the press conference, and I actually thought he said "I won't, but I could stay here forever" and you are cheeky enough to pick out this phrase. That's not too cool.'

The German has become a cult hero at Liverpool after revolutionising the Reds in six and a half years at the club.

But Klopp has previously confirmed that he intends to leave Anfield at the end of his current contract in 2024.

He signed his last deal in December 2019 but, as things stand, there will not be another extension to his terms.

Under the tenures of Klopp and Guardiola, City and Liverpool have been battling it out at the top of English football.

The two sides faced each other in a title showdown on Sunday and shared the spoils at the Etihad as City maintained their one point lead at the top of the Premier League with the Reds hot on their heels.

Klopp's side are currently chasing a historic quadruple after winning the Carabao Cup in February and continuing their campaigns in the Champions League and FA Cup.

Meanwhile, City are also still in the Champions League and the FA Cup with the two teams facing each other in the semi final of the latter on Saturday.