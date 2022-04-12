ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'What does my future have to do with Pep's?': Jurgen Klopp calls a reporter 'cheeky' for asking about his Liverpool contract plans, after rival Guardiola suggested he'd be willing to stay at Manchester City 'forever'

By Isabel Baldwin For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hit back at a 'cheeky' reporter when quizzed over his and rival Pep Guardiola's futures as he questioned why the pair were linked.

Last week Guardiola appeared to hint that he would be willing to extend his contract and continue his trophy-filled tenure at the Etihad.

The Catalan has 12 months left on his contract, with a growing feeling around the club he could agree a new deal and go beyond seven seasons at the helm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rdMAU_0f6k5Bbe00
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hit back at the 'cheeky' media when quizzed over his future
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WX17m_0f6k5Bbe00
Rival Pep Guardiola (right) suggested he would be happy to stay at Manchester City 'forever'

The 51-year-old appeared to be content in his role with the Premier League leaders and claimed he would stay at the club 'forever'.

'I'm under contract here, I'm so happy here — I'm not staying forever but I would stay forever,' Guardiola said.

Ahead of his side's Champions League quarter final second leg against Benfica, Klopp was asked about his rival's comments and his own contract plans.

But the Reds manager was left unimpressed as he claimed it was 'not cool' to link his future to his City counterpart.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09pJ9J_0f6k5Bbe00
The Reds boss claimed it was 'not cool' to link his future to his Manchester City counterpart

'What does my future have to do with Pep's,' he asked. 'I saw the press conference, and I actually thought he said "I won't, but I could stay here forever" and you are cheeky enough to pick out this phrase. That's not too cool.'

The German has become a cult hero at Liverpool after revolutionising the Reds in six and a half years at the club.

But Klopp has previously confirmed that he intends to leave Anfield at the end of his current contract in 2024.

He signed his last deal in December 2019 but, as things stand, there will not be another extension to his terms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QZE6v_0f6k5Bbe00
The German has confirmed he intends to leave Anfield when his contract expires in 2024

Under the tenures of Klopp and Guardiola, City and Liverpool have been battling it out at the top of English football.

The two sides faced each other in a title showdown on Sunday and shared the spoils at the Etihad as City maintained their one point lead at the top of the Premier League with the Reds hot on their heels.

Klopp's side are currently chasing a historic quadruple after winning the Carabao Cup in February and continuing their campaigns in the Champions League and FA Cup.

Meanwhile, City are also still in the Champions League and the FA Cup with the two teams facing each other in the semi final of the latter on Saturday.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira is left sweating over the fitness of Tyrick Mitchell and Michael Olise as the Eagles boss reveals he will make a late call on the duo ahead of their FA Cup semi-final clash with Chelsea

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira will make a late call on Tyrick Mitchell and Michael Olise ahead of Sunday's FA Cup semi-final with Chelsea. Olise sustained an injury while on international duty with France's Under-21s last month while left-back Mitchell was forced off in the weekend loss at Leicester with a minor calf issue.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: Burnley SACK manager Sean Dyche after 10 years at Turf Moor following poor run of form which has threatened the club's Premier League future

Burnley have sacked manager Sean Dyche after 10 years at Turf Moor. The club have parted company with their longstanding boss following the disappointing 2-0 defeat to Norwich last weekend. Dyche, who has been Burnley's manager since 2012, departs with the club facing a battle to avoid relegation from the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Desperate Manchester United fans urge Elon Musk to ditch his $41bn bid to take over Twitter and buy their club instead, with one pleading: 'Spend a few billion on the best players, put Tesla on the jerseys and win every trophy imaginable'

Entrepreneur Elon Musk has been urged to buy Manchester United by their desperate fans. Musk, 50, who is the owner of Tesla, has submitted a bid in the region of $41billion (£31.3bn) to buy popular social media network Twitter. The Pretoria-born investor has a net worth of around $265bn...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Sir Geoff Hurst hails West Ham's 'fantastic performance' after their emphatic Europa League quarter-final triumph at Lyon... as he urges David Moyes's side to go all the way

World Cup winner Sir Geoff Hurst praised West Ham for their 'fantastic performance' after they triumphed over Lyon in the Europa League quarter-finals on Thursday. The Premier League side, drawing 1-1 from the first leg at the London Stadium last week, deservedly triumphed 3-0 in Lyon to all but silence the raucous home crowd.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Daily Mail

Manchester United eyeing River Plate star Enzo Fernandez as Old Trafford club step-up their search for two midfielders to sign in the summer transfer window

Manchester United are watching River Plate midfielder Enzo Fernandez. The 21-year old Argentine holding player has a buy-out clause that rises to £20.6million this summer and has also attracted interest from Real Madrid and Manchester City scouts. United scouts saw him against Fortaleza in the Copa Libertadores on Wednesday...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Bournemouth 0-0 Middlesbrough: Chris Wilder's promotion chasing side miss opportunity to move into a play-off spot after stalemate - as the Cherries make it three games without a win

Bournemouth’s hopes of automatic promotion from the Championship suffered another setback after being held to a draw at home to Middlesbrough. Jefferson Lerma rattled the bar for the hosts and Boro were denied a strong penalty claim when Isaiah Jones’ shot struck Nathaniel Phillips’ hand, but neither side could find a decisive breakthrough.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Ralf Rangnick hails Erik ten Hag's 'good job' at Ajax with Dutch coach on the brink of Man United appointment but demands full focus on Saturday's game with Norwich in bid to keep Champions League hopes alive

Ralf Rangnick says he doesn't know if Erik ten Hag's appointment as Manchester United's new manager is a 'done deal' but acknowledged the fine job his prospective replacement has done at Ajax. Interim boss Rangnick is determined to focus on Saturday's game against Norwich as United try to keep their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Spezia 1-3 Inter Milan: Marcelo Brozovic, Lautaro Martinez and Alexis Sanchez score as Inter Milan go top and put pressure on AC Milan in Serie A title race

Inter Milan made it three league wins in a row with a 3-1 success at Spezia on Friday, a victory that sent Simone Inzaghi's side top of the Serie A standings. With league leaders AC Milan not in action until later on Friday, the champions knew that victory in Liguria would lift them to the top of Serie A.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Manchester City#Catalan#Reds#German
Daily Mail

Jurgen Klopp becomes the longest-serving manager in the Premier League after Sean Dyche's sacking at Burnley, with Man City rival Pep Guardiola trailing the Liverpool boss' seven-year reign

Jurgen Klopp's seven-year spell at Liverpool is the longest reign of any current Premier League manager following Sean Dyche's surprise sacking by Burnley on Friday. Dyche had been the longest-serving manager in the top flight before a tenure that began in October 2012 ended after 3,451 days at Turf Moor following a dire run of results that has left the third-placed Clarets four points from safety.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Hull 2-1 Cardiff: Tigers confirm place in the Championship for next season after two goals in the first 11 minutes following errors from the visitors give the home side victory...as manager's decision to wear away kit pays off

'It's never dull in Hull' they say around these parts and under new owner Acun Ilicali, life following Hull City certainly promises to be a rollercoaster. Just last week the Turkish media mogul announced plans to take 500 of the club's most loyal supporters on an all-inclusive holiday to his homeland this summer.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

AC Milan's owners are in takeover talks with Bahrain-based asset manager Investcorp in what would be the first takeover of a leading Italian team - who are valued at £830MILLION - by Middle East investors

Bahrain-domiciled asset manager Investcorp has entered into exclusive talks to purchase Serie A club AC Milan, sources said on Friday, in what would be the first takeover of a top Italian team by Middle East investors. One source close to the talks told Reuters the deal to buy the seven-times...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe claims Jurgen Klopp may have to admit DEFEAT in scheduling spat with TV companies after Liverpool call for Toon clash to be pushed back

Eddie Howe fears Jurgen Klopp will have to 'bite the bullet' and admit defeat in his scheduling spat with BT Sport. The Newcastle boss reckons his Liverpool counterpart faces a near impossible task in his bid to shift the Reds' crucial Premier League trip to Tyneside, with Liverpool's lunchtime kick-off at St James' Park coming less than 72 hours after their Champions League semi-final against VIllarreal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Former West Ham and West Brom manager Slaven Bilic 'is interested in taking charge of Burnley' following the surprise departure of Sean Dyche as he eyes return to the Premier League

Slaven Bilic, the former West Ham and West Brom manager, is interested in taking the Burnley job, it has been reported. Burnley this morning sacked Sean Dyche after 10 years at the helm. The club are currently sat 18th in the Premier League, four points off Everton, who they recently beat, in 17th.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Leeds United join race for Bundesliga talent Florian Grillitsch with Arsenal and Newcastle also keeping tabs on the midfielder... as Jesse Marsch prepares for life without Kalvin Phillips next season

Leeds United have joined Arsenal and Newcastle United by expressing interest in Hoffenheim midfielder Florian Grillitsch. The 26-year old is out of contract this summer and his representatives have sounded out a number of Premier League sides plus elite clubs in Germany and Spain. With Kalvin Phillips being linked with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Huddersfield 2-2 QPR: Ilias Chair and Luke Amos salvage a point and end losing streak for Mark Warburton's side... as the Terriers fail to close gap on automatic promotion rivals

Huddersfield missed the chance to cut the gap on second-placed Bournemouth after being held to a 2-2 draw by QPR. The promotion-chasing Terriers twice held the lead before being pegged back by an impressive Rangers side. Town got off to the perfect start when Yoann Barbet turned into his own...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Thomas Tuchel insists Chelsea's Champions League exit 'tastes bitter' after three goals at Real Madrid were not enough to keep them in Europe, but 'fantastic' display is a 'huge confidence boost'

Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea have been left with a weird feeling and bitter taste after their Champions League exit. But Tuchel believes having an FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace next up is ideal to help focus his players’ minds again and try and overcome their sense of disappointment.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Martin Keown insists Burnley's decision to sack Sean Dyche has 'let Everton off the hook' as he expects Clarets to be relegated after losing the 'glue' holding club together

Martin Keown claims Everton have been 'let off the hook' in their Premier League relegation battle after Burnley binned boss Sean Dyche in a surprise sacking on Friday. The third-bottom Clarets axed the longest-serving manager in the top flight after ten years in a desperate bid to secure their safety following a dismal run of form.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

New footage emerges appearing to show Real Madrid's Toni Kroos MOCKING Mason Mount after knocking Chelsea out of the Champions League... one year on from the pair's FEUD on social media

Video footage appearing to show Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos mock Mason Mount has emerged - a year on from their previous feud. The Spanish giants advanced to the semi-finals of the Champions League after beating Chelsea 5-4 on aggregate on Tuesday night. Chelsea led 3-0 on the night but...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

MICAH RICHARDS: I'd love to see street fighter Diego Simeone in England! Atletico Madrid's style may not be for everyone but he's a born winner... and their antics didn't bother me in the slightest!

It was when the melee erupted and players from both sides went thundering into each other that I felt a sense of regret. I'm not for a single second condoning bad behaviour on a football pitch but seeing the dramatic final stages of Manchester City's confrontation with Atletico Madrid unfold made me realise how much I miss playing.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Sean Dyche 'lost Burnley's players a while ago' and his influence waned following their 2018 Europa League exit... he'll be remembered as an all-time great but losing that spark resulted in his bizarrely-timed sacking in a relegation battle

The end might have finally come on Friday but Sean Dyche's Burnley first ceased to truly exist in late August 2018. Two legs against Olympiacos turned the people who really matter inside a dressing room away from him. Not completely, but enough to contribute to a slow decline. Dyche loyalists,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

335K+
Followers
30K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy