Indiana State

Two Indiana Men Arrested for Possession of Meth, Controlled Substances and Syringes

SCDNReports
 3 days ago

Two Indiana State Men Arrested for Possession of Meth, Controlled Substances and Syringes

Indiana State News

Indiana State Police Trooper Angermeier stopped the driver of a 2001 Dodge pickup truck for driving 97 mph on I-69 near the 45 mile-marker.  The driver was identified as Wesley Detalente, 41, and his passenger was identified as Joshua Jackson, 39, both from Washington.

A wanted check revealed Detalente had active warrants out of Vanderburgh County for probation violation and for possession of a syringe and drug paraphernalia. During a search of the vehicle, officers found a glass smoking device with burnt white residue in the center console. The residue later tested positive for methamphetamine.

Officers also noticed the shifter knob was aftermarket and had a hidden compartment that contained a small amount of suspected methamphetamine. During a further search, officers located a container that was zip tied to the frame of the truck.

When officers opened the container, they discovered one used syringe, a smoking device with burnt residue, package of 10 syringes, a baggie containing 11 Dilaudid pills, and a digital scale.

Detalente and Jackson were arrested and taken to the Pike County Jail where they are currently being held on bond.

Arrested and Charges:

  • Wesley Detalente, 41, Washington, IN
  • Joshua Jackson, 39, Washington, IN
  1. Possession of Meth, Level 6 Felony
  2. Possession of a Syringe, Level 6 Felony
  3. Possession of a Controlled Substance, Class A Misdemeanor
  4. Possession of Paraphernalia, Class C Misdemeanor

Arresting Officer: Trooper Brayden Angermeier, Indiana State Police

