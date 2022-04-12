ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Northern Ireland Women’s boss Shiels awkwardly interrupted by call during press Q&A ahead of game against England

By Sandra Brobbey
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zrF22_0f6k582i00

KENNY SHIELS had to deal with an unexpected intrusion during a press Q&A ahead of Northern Ireland's sell-out clash with the Lionesses.

The head coach was answering questions on the World Cup qualifier with team captain Marissa Callaghan when his mobile rang part way through.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MyiHG_0f6k582i00
Kenny Shiels' Northern Ireland side will face England at Windsor Park Credit: Pacemaker
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N5aXu_0f6k582i00
Northern Ireland are set to play in front of a crowd of more than 16,000 in their World Cup qualifier against the Lionesses Credit: Getty

The caller’s brief interruption, captured in a Sky Sports clip, prompted a smile from Callaghan, 36, and few chuckles from journalists in the room.

A little later Shiels apologised for his phone going off shortly after telling the caller he had got their message.

And one Twitter account user joked it would have been rude for Shiels not to answer.

Tonight Northern Ireland take on England at Windsor Park in the second World Cup qualifier encounter between the two sides in Group D.

And Shiels’ stars will be looking to put on their very best performance at home in front of a sell-out crowd of more than 16,000 supporters following a loss to Austria.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uaHus_0f6k582i00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yooe8_0f6k582i00

The Northern Ireland chief, 65, told reporters: "The atmosphere (at Windsor Park) will give our players motivation.

“It will be a high passion game for them, and I feel they will give a good account of themselves.

"We’re looking forward to that and we’re relishing the challenge.

"In terms of the atmosphere and what it means for the girls, to be playing in their hometown in the National Stadium - it is a great one for the girls to look forward to.

"We have got to feel we have a chance. We want to play at the top level against the top level - and then learn from it.

"Having the crowd here will help, but we can't depend on that, we have to look at how we can play."

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

Northern Ireland's 3-1 loss to Austria dented their chances of another historic major tournament qualification following the team reaching this year’s Euros.

The result leaves them three points behind their Austrian rivals who are now second in Group D and in a solid position to secure second spot.

Team skipper Callaghan, who plays her club football for Cliftonville, insists her side will put their defeat behind them and be fully focused on tonight’s game.

And a win against the Lionesses could see them back in contention for second spot in Group D.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46V3kO_0f6k582i00
Marissa Callaghan says Northern Ireland are determined to give a good account of themselves against England Credit: Pacemaker

Callaghan, who has 47 international caps, said: “The girls are solely focused on this game.

"The Austria game has gone and there's nothing we can do about that.

"We now have to look ahead we’ll be ready when we cross the line. “

The last clash between England and Northern Ireland ended in a 4-0 win for the Lionesses at Wembley.

However, Callaghan and her team-mates held the Lionesses at bay until conceding in the 64th minute of that encounter.

The Northern Ireland skipper added: “We're not a team that goes out and plays a low block.

"We're going to try and score goals, it's the way we've always been since Kenny came in and we're not going to change.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09zkZH_0f6k582i00
Northern Ireland will look to use this game as further preparation for the Euros this summer Credit: Getty

“We know England's are a great side. They’re top of the table and it's going be a tough night for us.

“But we'll come out and we'll play our style and hopefully everyone will give the best kind account of themselves.’

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Shiels
Person
Marissa Callaghan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Uk#Women#Q A#Lionesses#Sky Sports#Group D
The US Sun

Is there post today? Royal Mail deliveries for Easter

THE four-day Easter bank holiday weekend is finally here, but you may be wondering if Royal Mail will still be delivering post today. If you've ordered a package, you'll want to know if you'll get it over the long weekend - we explain all you need to know. Is there...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Sports
The US Sun

Meghan Markle news: Prince Harry & Meg have Queen ‘wrapped around their fingers’ and ‘using her for commercial gains’

PRINCE Harry & Meghan Markle visited the UK for the first time in two years today - and held secret talks with the Queen at Windsor. The Duke and Duchess, who stopped off as they made their way to the Invictus Games in Holland, smiled and waved at stunned visitors, who were at Windsor for the traditional Maundy Thursday ceremony.
CELEBRITIES
MedicalXpress

Massive recall of chocolate products due to outbreak of monophasic Salmonella Typhimurium in 10 European countries

An outbreak of monophasic Salmonella Typhimurium in 10 European countries with 150 reported cases, predominantly affecting young children, has been linked to chocolate products produced by a large multinational company. Since the identification of the first cases in the United Kingdom (UK) in February 2022, one of the most extensive withdrawals of chocolate products in European commercial history has taken place. Given the approach of Easter, the widespread product distribution, and the vulnerability of the affected population, early and effective real-time sharing of microbiological and epidemiological information has been of critical importance in managing this serious food-borne incident.
FOOD SAFETY
Deadline

HM The Queen Misses Maundy Thursday Service: Prince Of Wales Stands In, With Duke And Duchess Of Sussex In Attendance

Click here to read the full article. Her Majesty the Queen has missed the traditional Maundy Thursday service for the first time in 50 years, with the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall standing in for the monarch. British media reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were also present at the ceremony in Windsor, after meeting the Queen – a fortnight before her 96th birthday – for the first time since they stepped down as working members of the royal family and departed the UK in 2020. Prince Harry’s spokesperson confirmed that the couple had stopped off in the...
U.K.
BBC

Undocumented lotto winner struggles to claim prize

An Algerian man who won €250,000 (£206,000; $270,000) on a €5 scratchcard in Belgium is struggling to claim his winnings because of his undocumented status. The prize is too large to be paid in cash and the man does not have the papers he needs to open a bank account.
LOTTERY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
389K+
Followers
18K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy