BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) At this week’s Brooke County commission meeting, commissioners approved the 2022-2023 fiscal year budget. It was budgeted at a little over $11 million dollars. The big change in this year’s budget is a payment for the new Judicial Annex Building and the new Brooke Ambulance Station. “We’re really excited at these […]

BROOKE COUNTY, WV ・ 22 DAYS AGO