COVID Vaccines for Children and Teens

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID-19 can make children and teens of any age very sick and sometimes requires treatment in a hospital. Help protect children ages 5 years and older, especially from severe disease, hospitalization, or death...

MedicalXpress

Study finds only children are more likely to care for aging parents, but don't suffer worse mental health

Only children can manage the emotional and psychological demands of caring just as well as those who share duties with siblings, according to UCL researchers. The new study, published today in Ageing and Society, shows that among adults born in 1946, 1958 and 1970, only children are more likely to provide care to their parents—including bathing and dressing, washing, ironing and cleaning, and paying bills—than those with brothers and sisters. In addition, only children become even more likely to provide care than those with siblings as their parents age.
Gillian Sisley

Mom Forces Daughter to Speed Up Funeral of Newborn

Is it ever appropriate to force someone to grieve more quickly?. Death is a heartbreaking tragedy to work through. For those left behind, they need time to mourn and find closure for the death of their loved ones. And with over 7 million people passing away in the US every year, this isn't an uncommon circumstance to deal with.
Sharee B.

Family Charged $489,000 for Life Flight with Medical Care

A North Carolina couple is left reeling after they received an astronomical bill for a life flight to Colorado when the husband fell ill. Sean Deines was visiting family with his wife Rebekah when he suddenly had to be transported via air ambulance one fall afternoon due to the severity of his condition.
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Immune System#Daycare
Tracey Folly

Woman demands grandchild from teen daughter: 'I don't care who the father is'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. Years ago, I had a friend whose mother wanted a grandchild. My friend was only eighteen. While many eighteen-year-old women have children, I don't know how many of those young women feel pressured into becoming parents by their own mothers.
SheKnows

Early Signs of Autism Every Parent Should Know

Autism spectrum disorder rates continue to rise. The most recent data from the CDC, the most comprehensive surveillance of diagnostic rates in the U.S. to date, reveals that 1 in 44 8-year-olds were diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder in 2018, up from 1 in 88 just 10 years ago. Naturally, the results triggered much media debate: Do the ever-increasing rates of autism diagnosis reflect the fact that more children are being born with autism or that experts and parents are getting better at recognizing the symptoms?
Vice

‘Death Comes as a Relief’: Talking to a Professional Who Helps People Die

This article originally appeared on VICE France. Helping others die is taboo even in the year 2022. Only a few European countries, including Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and, most famously, Switzerland, currently legally permit self-determined death with the assistance of medical specialists. The practice is firmly illegal in the UK,...
Gillian Sisley

Brother-in-Law Repulsed by Teen's 'Gross' Leg Hair

Should your body be anyone else's business but your own?. Society and the media impose a lot of standards and expectations on women, and young girls, in particular, are susceptible to these messages. Studies have shown that social media has a negative impact on the mental health of young girls, and can even lead to mental health struggles such as the increased risk of anxiety, depression and eating disorders.
SCDNReports

Toddlers hospitalized after eating pot-laced snacks at Virginia Daycare

Toddlers hospitalized after eating pot-laced snacks at Virginia DaycareVirginia Sheriff. On March 2nd Deputy A.J. Deasy responded to Stafford Hospital Center for several toddlers with exposure to THC. Three children, all one year of age, were taken for treatment in the emergency room after their parents observed lethargic and uncoordinated behavior as well as glassy, bloodshot eyes.
KGUN 9

Teacher’s ‘Handle With Care’ Text System For Parents Goes Viral

One teacher’s extra attention to her students’ well-being has gone viral since it was first shared at the start of the 2021-2022 school year. She sent a message to parents that asked them to let her know if their children could use a little extra care during the school day, and recipients appreciated the thought and shared it.
Gillian Sisley

Teen Disgusted that Mom Talks About 'Intimate' Topics

Is a person ever too old to enjoy life to the fullest?. Being a parent isn't easy. You generally have to be the bad guy, instill rules and boundaries, and often tell your children things they don't want to hear. But that's just all part of the process.
AOL Corp

'Cinderella phenomenon': Why some abusive parents target one child

Cinderella is supposed to be a fairy tale, but for some her story is a dark, relatable reality. When Ari Sherfield's stepfather entered her life, everything changed. At 7, she was put in charge of housework and taking care of her younger siblings. She was also the only one in her family who was physically abused, at times for inane things like "breathing too hard."
BBC

Covid: Visitor ban extended as six more deaths are recorded

A ban on visiting at hospitals on the Isle of Man has been extended for two weeks due to the ongoing risk of Covid, Manx Care has said. It comes as six more deaths were recorded in the latest public health surveillance report as part of a review of death certificates.
