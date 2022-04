What's the largest number of toppings you've ever had on a pizza? Most pizzerias don't really limit you, as long as you're willing to pony up a buck or more per additional topping, but if you've ever been tempted to go overboard, you may find out that it's not really worth it. Not only do you not really taste every topping, but the excess weight tends to make the pizza soggy.

