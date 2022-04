Flower Day at Detroit's Eastern Market is typically a sign that spring is here — and now, a sign of things going back to normal(ish). The annual event, where you can pick up all kinds of plants for your home garden, was disrupted by the pandemic — but organizers announced that it will return to its typical format from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday, May 15.

DETROIT, MI ・ 29 DAYS AGO