Tuesday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

 3 days ago
Pulled from Benzinga Pro here's the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

  • Shiba Inu SHIB/USD increased by 14.43% to $0.0. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.32 billion, which is 35.31% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $SHIB's estimated market cap is $14,432,689,073.00. Circulating Supply: 549,146,987,315,505.38 Max Supply: Not Available
  • NEAR Protocol NEAR/USD rose 9.62% to $16.93 over the past 24 hours. NEAR Protocol's current trading volume totals $1.90 billion, a 201.04% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $NEAR's estimated market cap is $11,169,864,519.00. Circulating Supply: 666,762,077.46 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
  • Monero XMR/USD is up 9.02% at $241.19. Monero's current trading volume totals $579.94 million, a 258.05% increase from its 100-day average volume. $XMR's estimated market cap is $4,366,995,071.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 18,106,368.27 Max Supply: Not Available
  • ApeCoin APE/USD increased by 6.78% to $11.63. Trading volume for this coin is 689.62 million, which is 40.56% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $APE's estimated market cap is $3,217,964,435.00. Circulating Supply: 277,500,000.00 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
  • Waves WAVES/USD increased by 6.49% to $23.32. The trading volume for this coin is currently $993.17 million, which is 83.65% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $WAVES's estimated market cap is $2,323,821,665.00. Circulating Supply: 100,000,000.00 Max Supply: Not Available
  • Synthetix Network Token SNX/USD is up 5.6% at $4.96. Synthetix Network Token's current trading volume totals $68.13 million, a 25.43% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. $SNX's estimated market cap is $1,077,646,553.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 217,785,456.34 Max Supply: 251,526,060.69
  • Axie Infinity AXS/USD is up 5.53% at $48.69. Axie Infinity's current trading volume totals $416.04 million, a 4.91% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $AXS's estimated market cap is $3,755,187,625.00. Circulating Supply: 77,363,858.51 Max Supply: 270,000,000.00

LOSERS

  • Osmosis OSMO/USD fell 2.23% to $6.27 over the past 24 hours. Osmosis's current trading volume totals $65.42 million, a 20.76% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 2,149,412,995.00. Circulating Supply: 343,286,287.00 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
  • Huobi BTC HBTC/USD decreased by 1.57% to $40587 over the past 24 hours. Huobi BTC's current trading volume totals $5.17 million, a 59.0% increase from its 100-day average volume. The coin's market cap stands at 1,618,777,132.00. Circulating Supply: 39,884.08 Max Supply: 39,884.08
  • Bitcoin BTC/USD decreased by 1.49% to $40657 over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin's current trading volume totals $31.22 billion, a 32.01% increase from its 100-day average volume. $BTC's estimated market cap is $772,878,761,914.00 as of today. Circulating Supply: 19,009,662.00 Max Supply: 21,000,000.00
  • Wrapped Bitcoin WBTC/USD fell 1.42% to $40650 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $438.69 million, which is 24.11% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin's market cap stands at 11,230,914,510.00. Circulating Supply: 276,329.42 Max Supply: 276,329.42
  • Maker MKR/USD declined by 1.42% to $1907.89 over the past 24 hours. Maker's current trading volume totals $47.66 million, a 30.29% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $MKR's estimated market cap is $1,716,359,937.00. Circulating Supply: 901,310.95 Max Supply: 1,005,577.00
  • NEXO NEXO/USD declined by 1.3% to $2.3 over the past 24 hours. NEXO's current trading volume totals $23.81 million, a 209.26% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $NEXO's estimated market cap is $1,283,911,783.00. Circulating Supply: 560,000,010.01 Max Supply: 1,000,000,000.00
  • BitDAO BIT/USD declined by 1.02% to $1.18 over the past 24 hours. BitDAO's current trading volume totals $35.67 million, a 41.21% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $BIT's estimated market cap is $1,051,682,536.00. Circulating Supply: 890,168,922.86 Max Supply: 10,000,000,000.00

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Benzinga

Benzinga

