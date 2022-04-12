ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

IBM’s new Qiskit primitives make it easier to develop algorithms for quantum computers

By Tristan Greene
The Next Web
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe quantum computing race is far from over, but it’s clear that IBM is off to an early and substantial lead. This assessment comes on the heels of Big Blue’s latest launch: two new Qiskit Runtime primitives debuting today (you read it here first). Quantum computing promises...

thenextweb.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Computing#Quantum Computers#Quantum Machine#Computer#Big Blue#Quantum Platform Lead
Nature.com

Predicting the future of excitation energy transfer in light-harvesting complex with artificial intelligence-based quantum dynamics

Exploring excitation energy transfer (EET) in light-harvesting complexes (LHCs) is essential for understanding the natural processes and design of highly-efficient photovoltaic devices. LHCs are open systems, where quantum effects may play a crucial role for almost perfect utilization of solar energy. Simulation of energy transfer with inclusion of quantum effects can be done within the framework of dissipative quantum dynamics (QD), which are computationally expensive. Thus, artificial intelligence (AI) offers itself as a tool for reducing the computational cost. Here we suggest AI-QD approach using AI to directly predict QD as a function of time and other parameters such as temperature, reorganization energy, etc., completely circumventing the need of recursive step-wise dynamics propagation in contrast to the traditional QD and alternative, recursive AI-based QD approaches. Our trajectory-learning AI-QD approach is able to predict the correct asymptotic behavior of QD at infinite time. We demonstrate AI-QD on seven-sites Fenna"“Matthews"“Olson (FMO) complex.
SCIENCE
The Next Web

How we can make data science more diverse — and why that matters

We’ve experienced a radical global shift in the social perception of issues related to diversity. Studies demonstrate a clear trend towards ‘diversity awareness’ over the past decade. But has this translated into gains for STEM?. As far as we can tell, the answer’s a tepid ‘sure, a...
SCIENCE
hackernoon.com

Is Quantum Cognition the Path to Strong AI (or Artificial General Intelligence)?

Quantum cognition may be the next frontier to explaining the mind. Quantum cognition is an emerging field of research where it is applied the mathematical formalism of quantum theory inspires the development of new models of cognition. Examples of these human phenomena are memory, information retrieval, language, decision making, social interaction, personality psychology, and philosophy of mind. We are witnessing the rise of a field with applications in areas such as perception, conceptual judgments, decision-making, and information retrieval.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
IBM
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Software
Engadget

The Morning After: MIT engineers' stroke-surgery robot

Free Wireless Charger with 4-Week Food Supply Kit My Patriot Supply. Don’t worry, yes, there are even more Musk machinations, but first let’s broach something a little different — and possibly lifesaving. A team of MIT engineers is developing a telerobotic system for neurosurgeons. It unveiled a robotic arm that doctors can control remotely using a modified joystick to treat stroke patients.
ENGINEERING
technologynetworks.com

Computational Model Aims To Accelerate Microfluidic Bioprinting

Human organ transplants offer a crucial lifeline to people with serious illnesses, but there are too few organs to go around: in the U.S. alone, there are more than 112,000 people currently waiting for transplants. The promise of 3D printing organs is one possible solution to address this shortage but has been fraught with complexity and technical barriers, limiting the type of organs that can be printed. Researchers at Stevens Institute of Technology are now pushing through these barriers by leveraging a decades-old technique to reproduce any tissue type.
SCIENCE
Hackernoon

Optimization of Multi-Scalar Multiplication Algorithm: Sin7Y Tech Review (21)

Multi-Scalar Multiplication (MSM) is the algorithm for calculating the sum of multiple scalar multiplications. Usually, G is a cyclic group defined on the elliptic curve of y^2=x^3+ax+b on the finite field of F_p. If the group operation is conducted by the plain algorithm of fast exponentiation, the number of group operations needed for every a_i.P_i is 1.5bn times on average.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
ScienceBlog.com

Bank of Canada and Multiverse Computing complete preliminary quantum simulation of cryptocurrency market

Multiverse Computing, a global leader in quantum computing solutions for the financial industry and beyond with offices in Toronto and Spain, today announced it has completed a proof-of-concept project with the Bank of Canada through which the parties used quantum computing to simulate the adoption of cryptocurrency as a method of payment by non-financial firms.
MARKETS
hackernoon.com

What Can Recurrent Neural Networks in NLP Do?

Recurrent Neural Networks (RNNs) have played a major role in sequence modeling. In an RNN, we feed the output of the previous timestep as an input in the next time. We found that they work well with sequential information like sentences. In the backpropagation process, in RNN we have an additional parameter called ‘time’ other than the weight matrix. Timestep 5 will propagate the gradient in the usual way, but at each time, they have individual losses.
COMPUTERS
scitechdaily.com

Topological Phenomena Found at High Frequencies for 5G Communications and Quantum Information Processing

A collaborative new study led by researchers at the University of Pennsylvania demonstrates topological control capabilities in an acoustic system, with implications for applications such as 5G communications and quantum information processing. New research published in Nature Electronics describes topological control capabilities in an integrated acoustic-electronic system at technologically relevant...
TECHNOLOGY
Phys.org

AI gives algorithms the means to design biomolecules with a huge range of valuable functions

When Dr. Shiran Barber-Zucker joined the lab of Prof. Sarel Fleishman as a postdoctoral fellow, she chose to pursue an environmental dream: breaking down plastic waste into useful chemicals. Nature has clever ways of decomposing tough materials: Dead trees, for example, are recycled by white-rot fungi, whose enzymes degrade wood into nutrients that return to the soil. So why not coax the same enzymes into degrading man-made waste?
ENGINEERING
Phys.org

A novel computing approach to recognizing chaos

Chaos isn't always harmful to technology, in fact, it can have several useful applications if it can be detected and identified. Chaos and its chaotic dynamics are prevalent throughout nature and through manufactured devices and technology. Though chaos is usually considered a negative, something to be removed from systems to ensure their optimal operation, there are circumstances in which chaos can be a benefit and can even have important applications. Hence a growing interest in the detection and classification of chaos in systems.
SOFTWARE
The Next Web

We used game theory to determine which AI projects should be regulated

Ever since artificial intelligence (AI) made the transition from theory to reality, research and development centers across the world have been rushing to come up with the next big AI breakthrough. This competition is sometimes called the “AI race”. In practice, though, there are hundreds of “AI races” heading towards...
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Brain-inspired computing needs a master plan

New computing technologies inspired by the brain promise fundamentally different ways to process information with extreme energy efficiency and the ability to handle the avalanche of unstructured and noisy data that we are generating at an ever-increasing rate. To realize this promise requires a brave and coordinated plan to bring together disparate research communities and to provide them with the funding, focus and support needed. We have done this in the past with digital technologies; we are in the process of doing it with quantum technologies; can we now do it for brain-inspired computing?
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

A deep learning model to classify and detect brain abnormalities in portable microwave based imaging system

Automated classification and detection of brain abnormalities like a tumor(s) in reconstructed microwave (RMW) brain images are essential for medical application investigation and monitoring disease progression. This paper presents the automatic classification and detection of human brain abnormalities through the deep learning-based YOLOv5 object detection model in a portable microwave head imaging system (MWHI). Initially, four hundred RMW image samples, including non-tumor and tumor(s) in different locations are collected from the implemented MWHI system. The RMW image dimension is 640"‰Ã—"‰640 pixels. After that, image pre-processing and augmentation techniques are applied to generate the training dataset, consisting of 4400 images. Later, 80% of images are used to train the models, and 20% are used for testing. Later, from the 80% training dataset, 20% are utilized to validate the models. The detection and classification performances are evaluated by three variations of the YOLOv5 model: YOLOv5s, YOLOv5m, and YOLOv5l. It is investigated that the YOLOv5l model performed better compared to YOLOv5s, YOLOv5m, and state-of-the-art object detection models. The achieved accuracy, precision, sensitivity, specificity, F1-score, mean average precision (mAP), and classification loss are 96.32%, 95.17%, 94.98%, 95.28%, 95.53%, 96.12%, and 0.0130, respectively for the YOLOv5l model. The YOLOv5l model automatically detected tumor(s) accurately with a predicted bounding box including objectness score in RMW images and classified the tumors into benign and malignant classes. So, the YOLOv5l object detection model can be reliable for automatic tumor(s) detection and classification in a portable microwave brain imaging system as a real-time application.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy