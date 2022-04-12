IBM’s new Qiskit primitives make it easier to develop algorithms for quantum computers

Automated classification and detection of brain abnormalities like a tumor(s) in reconstructed microwave (RMW) brain images are essential for medical application investigation and monitoring disease progression. This paper presents the automatic classification and detection of human brain abnormalities through the deep learning-based YOLOv5 object detection model in a portable microwave head imaging system (MWHI). Initially, four hundred RMW image samples, including non-tumor and tumor(s) in different locations are collected from the implemented MWHI system. The RMW image dimension is 640"‰Ã—"‰640 pixels. After that, image pre-processing and augmentation techniques are applied to generate the training dataset, consisting of 4400 images. Later, 80% of images are used to train the models, and 20% are used for testing. Later, from the 80% training dataset, 20% are utilized to validate the models. The detection and classification performances are evaluated by three variations of the YOLOv5 model: YOLOv5s, YOLOv5m, and YOLOv5l. It is investigated that the YOLOv5l model performed better compared to YOLOv5s, YOLOv5m, and state-of-the-art object detection models. The achieved accuracy, precision, sensitivity, specificity, F1-score, mean average precision (mAP), and classification loss are 96.32%, 95.17%, 94.98%, 95.28%, 95.53%, 96.12%, and 0.0130, respectively for the YOLOv5l model. The YOLOv5l model automatically detected tumor(s) accurately with a predicted bounding box including objectness score in RMW images and classified the tumors into benign and malignant classes. So, the YOLOv5l object detection model can be reliable for automatic tumor(s) detection and classification in a portable microwave brain imaging system as a real-time application.

