Air Lease Registers Q1 Aircraft Investments Of $490M

By Akanksha Bakshi
 3 days ago
  • Air Lease Corp (NYSE: AL) provided an update on aircraft investments, sales, and new significant financing for Q1 of 2022.
  • The fleet consisted of 391 owned aircraft and 93 managed aircraft as of March 31, 2022, with 451 new aircraft on order from Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) and Airbus SE (OTC: EADSF) (OTC: EADSY) set to deliver through 2028.
  • Air Lease delivered eight new aircraft and purchased one incremental Boeing 737-800, which was leased to a customer.
  • Aircraft investments in the quarter totaled ~$490 million.
  • The company issued $1.5 billion of senior unsecured medium-term notes.
  • In March, AL terminated leases for all aircraft on lease to Russian airline customers.
  • Price Action: AL shares closed higher by 0.53% at $41.99 on Monday.

