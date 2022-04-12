ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland County, MI

Neiner Road open after natural gas leak

By Midland Daily News
manisteenews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeiner Road is now open after a natural gas...

www.manisteenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sioux City Journal

Downtown Le Mars street reopened after gas leak

LE MARS, Iowa -- A natural gas line break shut down a downtown Le Mars street for nearly three hours Wednesday. A private contractor struck the gas line in an alley off of First Avenue NW at about 9:45 a.m., prompting police to block off one block of the street between Plymouth Street and First Street NW while the Le Mars Fire Department responded to the scene.
LE MARS, IA
The Gardner News

All clear at Heywood Hospital after work crews trigger gas leak

GARDNER — Construction crews struck a gas line while digging on the campus of Heywood Hospital at about 8:20 a.m. on Wednesday, March 23, according to hospital officials. Constructions workers struck an underground natural gas line behind the hospital, according to Fire Chief Greg Lagoy. When firefighters arrived on the scene they detected...
GARDNER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Midland County, MI
Midland County, MI
Traffic
Local
Michigan Government
Midland County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Traffic
KOAT 7

Gas leak closes roads in the South Valley

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Bernalillo County Sheriff's deputies have closed roads due to a gas leak in the area of 5700 Isleta Blvd. North and Southbound lanes are closed as New Mexico Gas Company works to resolve the gas leak. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able...
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KEYT

East Coast natural gas plant on hold after legal challenge

The future of a major liquified natural gas facility proposed for northeastern Pennsylvania has been thrown into question after its developer settled a legal challenge brought by environmental groups. New Fortress Energy Inc. agreed to pull the plug on its proposed LNG plant in Wyalusing, at least for now. The $800 million plant was intended to liquify natural gas from the Marcellus Shale gas field. The LNG was supposed to be taken by rail or truck to a proposed New Fortress export terminal along the Delaware River near Philadelphia. If the company wants to restart the project, it will need to begin the state permitting process over again.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS Denver

Mandatory Evacuations Ordered For Residents On Vision Way For Wildfire Burning In Blue Mountain Area

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Mandatory evacuations were ordered Friday afternoon for residents on Vision Way in the Blue Mountain area. The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office tweeted about the wildfire at 4 p.m. (credit: CBS) Copter4 flew over the fire that was sending up a huge plume of white smoke along the Front Range. (credit: CBS) This is the Larimer County Sheriff's Office with an emergency message. We are working a wildfire in the area of Vision Way and County Road 37E in the Blue Mountain area. Fire officials have issued mandatory evacuations for all residents on Vision Way. Plea https://t.co/NblqtfpSN1 — Larimer Sheriff (@LarimerSheriff) April 15, 2022    
LARIMER COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy