Neiner Road open after natural gas leak

The future of a major liquified natural gas facility proposed for northeastern Pennsylvania has been thrown into question after its developer settled a legal challenge brought by environmental groups. New Fortress Energy Inc. agreed to pull the plug on its proposed LNG plant in Wyalusing, at least for now. The $800 million plant was intended to liquify natural gas from the Marcellus Shale gas field. The LNG was supposed to be taken by rail or truck to a proposed New Fortress export terminal along the Delaware River near Philadelphia. If the company wants to restart the project, it will need to begin the state permitting process over again.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 25 DAYS AGO