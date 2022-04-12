ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neiner Road open after natural gas leak

By Midland Daily News
 3 days ago
FILE -- A sign at the entrance to the Midland Central Dispatch Authority office in the Law Enforcement Center. (Nick King/Midland Daily News file)

Neiner Road is now open after a natural gas leak Tuesday morning.

The road, north of Levely Road, in northern Midland County, opened around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to Midland County Central Dispatch.

