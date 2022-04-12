ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troubled Relationship

Real Housewives of Cheshire star Lauren Simon is being sued by finance company 'for "colluding" with her millionaire property tycoon ex-husband to avoid paying £1m bill from their five-year-divorce battle'

By Jack Wright For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A Real Housewives of Cheshire star is being sued by a finance company for allegedly 'colluding' with her millionaire ex-husband to avoid coughing up for a £1million divorce bill.

Lauren Simon, 49, split from Paul Simon in 2018 after 13 years of marriage and was awarded a £3million lump sum by a judge.

But property tycoon Mr Simon, 52, then won an appeal against the order after claiming that the couple only had £2million between them in assets, and he had no cash of his own.

In February last year, they agreed a consent order to end their five-year divorce battle, with Mrs Simon given the right to live in a £1.8million mansion in Altrincham, Greater Manchester for life, in return for dropping any other claims on her ex-husband's money.

A specialist divorce finance company has now accused the pair of entering a 'collusive agreement' to avoid paying a £1million bill that the reality television star owes them.

The company, Integro Funding Limited, trading as 'Level', say they lent Mrs Simon £865,828 to help her fight her ex in court and now, with interest, are owed about £1million.

But the agreement signed by the pair in 2021 left Mrs Simon with no funds of her own to pay the bill.

Now top judges at the High Court have agreed to join Level as a party to the divorce case and drag the former couple back to court to face up to the allegations.

Real Housewives of Cheshire star Lauren Simon (left) split from Paul Simon (right) in 2018 after 13 years of marriage and was awarded a £3million lump sum by a judge. But property tycoon Mr Simon then won an appeal against the order after claiming that the couple only had £2million between them in assets, and he had no cash of his own
In February last year, they agreed a consent order to end their five-year divorce battle, with Mrs Simon given the right to live in a £1.8million mansion in Altrincham, Greater Manchester for life, in return for dropping any other claims on her ex-husband's money

The court heard the couple married in November 2003 and had two children before separating in January 2016. They lived in a lavish £1.8million home in Bowden, Cheshire.

Mrs Simon shot to fame in 2015 after she found a role on Real Housewives of Cheshire, which features the glamorous lifestyles of Cheshire women. She left the show in 2019, before returning in 2020.

She earned £40,000-a-year, but also received perks and the chance to plug her brand of perfume, Lauren Stone Number One, which she launched at a lavish party in Hale Barns, a court heard.

Following a bitterly contested hearing, Mrs Justice Parker awarded Mrs Simon the £3million lump sum as a final conclusion to the couple's married life in 2018, but was later overturned on the husband's appeal.

In 2021, after reaching the settlement with her ex, Mrs Simon gave an interview in which she described having a party at which she burned her wedding dress to celebrate the end of the five-year divorce fight.

But lawyers for Level are now claiming that the agreement the former couple struck in 2021 was 'collusive' and was 'seeking to exclude' the company from claiming its money back.

The debt is unenforceable as things stand, they say, because Mrs Simon – who owes the money – has been left with no cash or assets, and the company has no claim on Mr Simon's wealth.

Mrs Simon shot to fame in 2015 after she found a role on Real Housewives of Cheshire, which features the glamorous lifestyles of Cheshire women 
She earned £40,000-a-year, but also received perks and the chance to plug her brand of perfume, which she launched at a lavish party in Hale Barns, a court heard 

Level's lawyers asked Judge Nicholas Cusworth QC to join them as a party to the case to allow them to force the former couple back to court in a bid to get the settlement overturned and get their bill paid.

Richard Todd QC, for Mrs Simon, argued that the former couple 'cannot be compelled to litigate their financial remedy claim if they don't want to'.

He also said that the husband had ultimately agreed that Level be joined as a party and the consent order revisited.

But Judge Cusworth went on to say that 'extraordinary' evidence relating to communications about the consent order had been unearthed by Level's application to be joined as a party to the case and went on to grant the order.

He said the company had made 'a series of loans... which by February 2021 had a total value before additional interest of some £865,828, and with interest now nearer to £1million.

'By the order made by Mrs Justice Parker in July 2018, later successfully appealed, the wife would have received some £3million.

'Now by reason of the agreement entered into...the wife was to receive the right to reside in a property owned by the husband's trust for the rest of her life, but no additional liquid capital to meet her claim.

'Level was owed £865,828 under its loan agreements with the wife. To secure the borrowing, she had legally assigned to Level the benefit of the financial provision to be awarded to her by the court.

'I am... satisfied that Level's joinder to these proceedings... was entirely appropriate... and that it is desirable that they should remain a party so that the clearly connected issues between Level and the wife, and between the wife and the husband, can be fairly and expeditiously resolved'.

The case will now return to court at a later date yet to be set.

ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

