Olney, MD

Boys & Girls Club gets $2.75M for baseball stadium, training facility

By Bethesda Beat Staff
bethesdamagazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoys & Girls Club gets $2.75M for baseball stadium, training facility. The Olney Boys & Girls Club is getting $1 million from the state to create a stadium and $1.75 million to build a multi-sport training...

bethesdamagazine.com

