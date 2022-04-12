ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Showers Moving Out, Mild Weather Working In

NBC Connecticut
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are tracking a mild stretch of weather over the next few days. Scattered showers are impacting the state Tuesday morning. By lunchtime, the showers will move out of...

www.nbcconnecticut.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTHR

Severe Weather Blog: Warnings all expire, storms move out

INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana is experiencing a round of severe weather. The area saw thunderstorm warnings and tornado warnings Friday night with a threat for severe weather into the overnight. People under a Tornado Warning should move to a safer place in their homes, such as an interior room...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KSN.com

Wet and wintry weather moves out, warmer weekend

Western Kansas has dried out but mainly snow continues to track through Central Kansas. Not much wintry accumulation is expected but allowing extra travel time is still a good idea due to a light coating of snow and slush on roads. In addition to the wet and wintry weather, gusty...
WICHITA, KS
WBKO

Scattered showers, windy weather, and the chance for severe storms

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The sunrise was exquisite this morning! Unfortunately, our weather around sunset will be very different. Scattered rain and the chance for evening thunderstorms. Cooler and cloudy for the final day of winter. Sunshine returns for the First Day of Spring. Scattered rain showers will dominate...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Scattered, Spring-Like Showers For Saturday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This weekend is the complete opposite from last weekend where we had snow and sub-zero wind chills. Scattered rain showers will be the trend today with above average highs in the low 60s then falling later tonight. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) As the area of low-pressure passes, we will also have wind gusts near 30 mph at times. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Most areas will only pick up .25″-.50″ of rainfall through the day. Sunday morning there’s a brief, light wintry mix for the ridges and north of I-80. Little to no accumulation is expected and if there is a coating in the grassy surfaces, it’ll melt quick with sunshine coming out in the afternoon and highs in the mid 50s. Sunday is also the Spring Equinox which brings in the first day of astronomical Spring at 11:33 a.m. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Starting Monday (the first full day of Spring) there will be sunshine and mid 60s. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Our next chance for showers will be Tuesday and then the better chance on Wednesday. It looks like temperatures will stay above normal through the end of the week. After that, we have a seasonable weekend ahead!
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Still Mild, Tracking Rain Tomorrow

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — You had to get up pretty early Tuesday morning to see any sunshine. Clouds were in full force by the time most of us headed out the door. More and more clouds will stream in from the west, well ahead of a strong storm system that brings Maryland wet weather starting on Wednesday. That rain will bring us a pretty good soaking. Most of us will pick up a needed half inch of rain as a warm front lifts north. There is the possibility for isolated flooding. A few thunderstorms are possible late Wednesday night into Thursday. Strong storms are possible, but the severe...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC4 Columbus

Showers & colder weather into the weekend for Columbus area

Saturday: AM Wet flurries, rain showers, windy, high 42. It has been a fairly gray and cooler day with temps back near normal in the middle 50s. We are going to continue to see mostly cloudy skies overnight with light showers possible and winds will be in the southwest in the breezy range.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Connecticut State Police#Meteorologists#Nbc Connecticut
WKTV

Mild weather trend continues for next few days

Morning: Partly sunny. Low 40s. Afternoon: Partly sunny and very mild. High 63. Tomorrow: Partly sunny. High 61. Low 48. Very mild weather looks to stick around over the next few days, with unsettled weather returning this weekend. A very mild St. Patrick's Day in Central New York. Partly sunny skies throughout the day, with increasing clouds late. Temperatures look to be 20 degrees above average, with highs in the low 60s!
ENVIRONMENT
KCCI.com

Scattered showers and snow chances before system moves out

DES MOINES, Iowa — Overview:. Today: Windy with rain showers early then precipitation changing to a mix of rain and snow for the afternoon. High around 40F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Higher wind gusts possible. Tonight: Snow showers. Low 32F. Winds NNW...
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WKTV

Very mild weather for St. Patrick's Day

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 38. Tomorrow morning: Partly sunny. Low 40s. Tomorrow afternoon: Partly sunny and very mild. High 63. Tomorrow evening: Mostly cloudy. Mid 50s. Very mild weather looks to stick around over the next few days, with unsettled weather returning this weekend. For tonight, expect partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows fall into the upper 30s.
ENVIRONMENT
Villages Daily Sun

Mild weather means earlier entertainment

Floridians get to feel the sun on their face, tap their toes to live music and taste the state's sweet fruit at strawberry and blueberry festivals in late winter and early spring. What makes the experience even sweeter is that they are among the first in the country to do...
FLORIDA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Few rain showers this weekend, warm weather to continue

A few showers will be returning to the Tri-State, particularly for the first half of the weekend. It’s all with a weakening cold front that will be pushing through the region. We’ll have a few showers around, but it’s not an all-day rain situation. Though there won’t be much sunshine, only a couple of hours […]
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Look Out For St. Patrick’s Day Rainbows As Spotty Showers Develop

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The luck of the Irish is with us this St. Patrick’s Day, which started quiet and dry. Later in the day, spotty showers and some storms developed soaking some areas. Some patchy fog is reducing visibility in spots across South Florida. It is a mild and muggy start with low to mid-70s. Highs will climb to the low to mid-80s and it’ll be a warm and steamy afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday night will be mild with low 70s. Friday, drier air filters in bringing more sunshine. Highs will rise to the upper 80s Friday and Saturday with mainly dry weather. On Sunday, some passing showers will be possible as we kick off the first official day of Spring. The Vernal Equinox takes place at 11:33 a.m. and there will be more hours of daylight as the sun angle continues to increase through June 21. Warm and breezy conditions early next week.
MIAMI, FL
WPMI

Evening shower, otherwise dry stretch of weather

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Only a few locations will get a shower this evening, as a quick, weak disturbance moves from west to east across the NBC 15 area. It will cross Mobile Bay and exit Northwest Florida by 3am. Once that is past us, we pick up where we left off- dry and seasonable.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Baltimore

Spring Showers Will Move Toward Baltimore This Week

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore experienced a cool and breezy start to spring 2022. Sunday afternoon temperatures were in the mid-50s instead of the 70s like they were on Saturday.   The normal highs for this part of the year are still around 56 degrees, so it actually was quite a normal day!  On Monday, the winds will turn toward the southwest, which will signal a nice warmup with lots of sunshine as well.  The fair weather will continue on Tuesday, but changes are coming by midweek.  A cold front with showers will move toward Baltimore by Wednesday, and those showers run over into Thursday too.  With clouds overhead, the weather will feel much cooler—and will get milder by Thursday afternoon. Those clouds will likely linger through the end of the week.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy