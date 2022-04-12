Showers Moving Out, Mild Weather Working In

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This weekend is the complete opposite from last weekend where we had snow and sub-zero wind chills. Scattered rain showers will be the trend today with above average highs in the low 60s then falling later tonight. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) As the area of low-pressure passes, we will also have wind gusts near 30 mph at times. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Most areas will only pick up .25″-.50″ of rainfall through the day. Sunday morning there’s a brief, light wintry mix for the ridges and north of I-80. Little to no accumulation is expected and if there is a coating in the grassy surfaces, it’ll melt quick with sunshine coming out in the afternoon and highs in the mid 50s. Sunday is also the Spring Equinox which brings in the first day of astronomical Spring at 11:33 a.m. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Starting Monday (the first full day of Spring) there will be sunshine and mid 60s. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Our next chance for showers will be Tuesday and then the better chance on Wednesday. It looks like temperatures will stay above normal through the end of the week. After that, we have a seasonable weekend ahead!

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 27 DAYS AGO