As kids' activities reopen, parents share insights about keeping families active during COVID-19 shutdowns

By Monika Szpunar, PhD Student, School of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences, Western University, Trish Tucker, Associate Professor and Director of the Child Health and Physical Activity Lab, Western University
 3 days ago
The forced slow down the pandemic offered may have long-lasting effects on children and families' activities. (Shutterstock)

Organized play and sporting opportunities for children have finally started to resume after having just passed the two-year mark of the pandemic .

As parents know too well, the pandemic led to extended closures of settings that previously supported children’s play and sport, like parks, community centres and sport facilities .

Our team of researchers in the Child Health and Physical Activity Lab at Western University wanted to understand COVID-19’s impact on children’s activity levels. Via social media and sports organizations, we recruited Ontario parents and their children (under 12 years), to hear their perspectives in interviews.

We also wanted to know parents’ plans for returning their children to physical activities or sport when COVID-19 cases were still present in the community, or if they were planning to wait until after the pandemic had ended.

We conducted interviews in December 2020 and January 2021 to learn more. Eleven parents who participated were from urban communities across Ontario and one was from a rural community. Seven lived in a semi-detached or detached home, two lived in an apartment or condominium and two respondents did not relay detail about their living quarters. All nine children who participated lived in urban areas.

Children and adults missed socializing

Getting active by engaging in play and sport is important for children’s healthy development . Playing in the neighbourhood, or attending an organized activity such as soccer or dance, can enhance children’s social skills, cognitive development and promote a better night’s sleep .

As we heard in our study, children and adults also rely on play and organized physical activities to connect with friends and community. Children we spoke with noted that they really missed seeing their friends and sport coaches when public health measures restricted their participation in physical activities.

Parents also missed the social interaction that came with attending their children’s extracurricular activities. One parent said:

“Well, I guess when you’re at the dance studio five nights a week and then all of a sudden you’re not there anymore … it’s like for her, it was more like the loss of activity. For me, it was I feel it was my that was my social time.”

Parents talked about missing socializing time during their kids’ activities. (Shutterstock)

Financial, weather, space barriers

New financial barriers arose during the pandemic, such as the cost of financing new toys for children to play with while at home for extended periods of time. One parent said:

“We tried to purchase some aids in the form of a climber or swing set or bike but like literally everything was sold out … anything that was left available was, like, exorbitantly priced.”

Parents cited the cold weather and long winter as a challenge for getting children engaged in activity. One parent said:

“In the summer, we’re very, very active. But yeah, in the winter … it’s getting hard again because I will get up and get bundled up … But my four-year-old wants to wear shorts all day, every day. I can’t, like he fights every morning when I try to take him to school to put splash pants or snow pants on … he just refuses to get ready to go outside.”

A parent who lived in an apartment talked about missing outdoor space:

“We have no yard; we have no balcony. And our neighbour in the summer at one point just said, look, if you want to use our backyard, you can come sit here, which made a huge difference.”

New ways to be active

Both parents and their children reported that they found new ways to get active. Many families reported spending time outdoors, practising sport with family members inside in their back or front yards and exploring their neighbourhoods. One child said:

“I got to see the neighbourhood kids in the summer, and I made some new friends.”

Despite the cold weather in Canada, it turns out that the pandemic encouraged some families to put their snow gear on and get outside. Getting outdoors was the most frequently mentioned solution used by parents and their children, regarding getting active.

Children spoke about using virtual platforms , such as YouTube and TikTok to get moving.

Some children used virtual platforms to explore movement, while one child was involved in regular virtual team sport training. (Shutterstock)

Some parents noted social media could be a great way to get active as a family, by learning dances or following pre-recorded workouts. One child attended hockey training camp on Zoom five days a week, an hour per day for six  weeks.

One parent described that before the pandemic, their family often travelled internationally or cross-provincially, but had never explored Ontario. With closures, they embarked on weekly local hikes:

“We had no idea what was close by and we’ve hiked everything now close by … When you think you’ve done it all, there’s more to do with it. So that was a radical change.”

Returning to play and sport

Many children had already returned to play and sport in the summer months, when case counts were lower in Ontario .

We asked children how it felt to return, and findings were positive. Children told us that they did not mind wearing their masks while at their play or sport activities, and that they were not bothered by other public health measures , such as sanitization protocols.

The children we spoke with were impressionable and quick to adapt when it comes to learning new rules.

Both children and parents have had to learn new rules on and off sports fields during COVID-19.

Pandemic shifts in activity

Children’s activity levels have been noted to be generally low , and especially during the pandemic . For service providers and policy-makers, understanding the challenges children and parents face, and supports that parents need to encourage physical activity, is critical to our post-COVID-19 recovery.

The forced slow down that the pandemic offered may have long-lasting effects. Many citizens are reporting that, due to COVID-19, they have found a joy for at-home workouts , and discovered new outdoor habits like walking, cycling and hiking or new ways to interact with their neighbours.

If future public health measures prevent organized sport and activities, our hope is that communities will continue to do try to embrace the outdoors, take advantage of free virtual opportunities — and mutually support one another to get active.

Monika Szpunar receives funding from the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council and the Digital Research Alliance of Canada for her PhD projects.

Trish Tucker receives funding from the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council, and the Digital Research Alliance of Canada. She is affiliated with the Children's Health Research Institute and Lawson Health Research Institute.

This article is from The Conversation Canada, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Toys#Urban Areas
TheConversationCanada

Pandemic vaccine passports in Canada: A brief history and potential future

The simple idea of tracking and requiring proof of vaccination created some of the most disruptive protests in Canadian history, and the declaration of a national emergency. How did this happen? It’s complicated. It’s easy to forget that, at the outset of the pandemic, the initial lockdowns were extremely harsh and had a severe impact on economies and people’s lives. In attempts to mitigate these effects while protecting the health of populations, the idea of natural immunity passports was considered. There were many scientific questions about this approach, including how to determine if someone was infected and how long immunity would last....
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

What's next with face masks? Keep wearing them in public, wear the best mask available and pay attention to fit

Early in the pandemic, mask-wearing policies were consistently associated with decreased transmission of SARS-CoV-2. At that time, the masks worn were generally made of cloth and often improvised. The highly-transmissible Omicron variant focused attention on mask performance. Although most provinces are lifting official mask mandates, we agree with public health authorities in recommending that people wear the best mask available. We have been working to improve and test reusable masks for community use. We are an interdisciplinary group of engineers, scientists, a doctor and a community mask-maker. We test novel personal protective equipment (PPE), advocate for mask use and summarize the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

Close to home: The Canadian far right, COVID-19 and social media

Weeks after the so-called “freedom convoy” protests ended, a familiar quietness has returned to the streets of downtown Ottawa. No more sounds of blaring horns and people partying into the wee hours. The only remaining visible traces are abandoned trucks in impound yards and barriers on streets. But these too will be cleared, just like the 40 trucks worth of litter and debris the convoy amassed. However, the convoy isn’t just an event for the history books. It’s still happening. The convoy’s reach — inspiring similar movements globally — amazed the world and shocked Canadians, prompting suspicions of “foreign interferences,” linking...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

As provinces open up, trust erodes when what we experience differs from what institutions tell us

Our trust in those around us is often challenged. How our elected leaders have handled the pandemic makes many of us wonder whether we can trust them and the government. The “freedom convoy” occupation lead us to question our trust in police. The constant stream of misinformation makes us worry about which experts we can trust — including within the medical community. Rising inequalities have us question our economic system and those at its controls. Trust is essential in our interactions. It refers to how we consider whether someone will behave predictably, with ability, benevolence and integrity. We consider someone...
TheConversationCanada

National Indigenous Languages Day: Keeping languages thriving for generations to come

Indigenous languages are currently in crisis and Elders and language keepers are working tirelessly to document, teach and develop resources for generations to come. But this is difficult as there are fewer and fewer fluent language speakers in Indigenous communities. Despite being tasked with keeping languages alive, many Elders, language keepers and community members are continuing to heal from the impact of residential schools and intergenerational trauma caused by genocide, colonialism, linguistic imperialism, new diseases, forced relocation, upset of Indigenous economic, social and political systems. Numerous studies document the negative and lasting impacts of residential schools, including loss of language and...
TheConversationCanada

Hemodialysis: New research could vastly improve this life-sustaining treatment for kidney failure patients

Around one in 10 Canadians has kidney disease and millions more are at risk. According to the Kidney Foundation of Canada, the number of people living with end-stage kidney disease or kidney failure has grown 35 per cent since 2009, with 46 per cent of new patients under the age of 65. Hemodialysis is a life-sustaining treatment for kidney failure patients to clean and filter their blood of waste products, salts and excess fluid. However, this membrane-based therapy is not perfect, and hemodialysis patients experience acute side-effects, life-threatening chronic conditions and unacceptably high morbidity and mortality rates. While hemodialysis treatment...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
TheConversationCanada

Whether caribou migrate or stay put is determined by genes that evolved in the last ice age

When talking about caribou, most people probably think of some version of Santa Claus’s reindeer. Although real-life reindeer sadly do not exhibit any of the fantastical traits associated with helping Santa deliver gifts all over the world, caribou — their North American counterpart of the same species (Rangifer tarandus) — are in fact known to perform epic long-distance migrations. Despite this, not everyone knows that not all caribou migrate — caribou that live in boreal forests are indeed mainly sedentary. Things can get even trickier when we consider populations in which only some caribou migrate, a phenomenon called partial migration. Why...
WILDLIFE
TheConversationCanada

How adversity impacts the disproportionate suspensions of Black and Indigenous students

In North American elementary and high-schools, Black and Indigenous students are disciplined through suspension and expulsion more often than their peers. These same groups of students are also more often exposed to adversity and trauma such as community violence, racism and inequity. As a social worker for many years in the Greater Toronto Area and Vancouver, in children’s mental health, child protection, school social work and in classrooms for students who have been suspended or expelled, I have seen firsthand the high level of exposure to adversity these students experience. In fact, most teachers, school administrators, school social workers and psychologists are not...
SOCIETY
TheConversationCanada

A car called Keith: Why we give objects human characteristics

Why do we yell at our computer when it struggles to work? Why do some cars look like they’re smiling? Why does your guitar seem free-spirited? This is because of our innate human tendency for anthropomorphism: the ascription of humanlike characteristics, intentions or emotions in nonhuman things. However, why do we anthropomorphize objects at all? To explore this question, we conducted a study with the Human Futures Studio. We asked 125 adults about a possession that they had named to better understand the types of things people anthropomorphize and their reasons for doing so. Anthropomorphism extends far beyond simply naming — it...
CARS
TheConversationCanada

Disney's 'Encanto' shows healing from intergenerational trauma

Disney’s Encanto depicts a multigenerational story about a grandmother and her family endowed with magic gifts, who were forced to flee their village for a safer place in Colombia. The film has received critical acclaim and three Oscar nominations, including for Best Animated Feature. But commentators have also made scathing criticisms too, especially in relation to the lack of a villain or worse, the vilification of the matriarch character, Abuela. From my perspective as a scholar who researches displacement and migration, what stands out in Encanto is how each generation of the Madrigals experienced trauma and how it shapes their lives...
MENTAL HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

Failure to include Black communities in health policy public engagement perpetuates health disparities

It is time for us to accept that policy failure and lack of community engagement in policy decision-making go hand-in-hand. The fact that the communities with the worst health outcomes are also the communities least likely to be meaningfully engaged in health policy decision-making should not be a surprise. As it stands, a growing body of evidence suggests that while many decision-making bodies proclaim publicly that they want input from racialized and other marginalized communities, many institutions are not willing to listen to, accept or integrate what those communities have to say. Broad systemic problems caused by longstanding exclusion and privilege are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

TheConversationCanada

