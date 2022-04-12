HerKare women's health clinic to open this summer in Pflugerville

A Billiard Factory location within Stone Hill Town Center at 19116 Limestone Commercial Drive, Pflugerville, should open in the next few weeks. Dominic Sperazza, store manager for the new location, said he is hopeful the store will be open by the end of April. The Billiard Factory was originally scheduled to open by the end of 2021, but complications from COVID-19 and other construction hurdles delayed that by several months, Sperazza said. Billiard Factory sells pool tables and accessories as well as shuffleboards, pingpong tables, dartboards, game room furniture, foosball tables, board games, arcade games and bar accessories. 512-271-7000. www.billiardfactory.com.

PFLUGERVILLE, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO