Engines roaring again at U.S. 19 Dragway in Albany

ALBANY — That loud noise you hear out U.S. Highway 19 every weekend now is the roar of engines as drivers compete in racing at the U.S. 19 Dragway.

Rhonda Bethea, a Real Estate investor from Albany, knew very little about drag racing when she and her partners were approached about buying the raceway. But Bethea did her homework, found herself looking at a viable business, and took the plunge. The new owners took over operations in October of last year, and racers have been making the weekend trip to the dragway since.

“We’re proud to provide jobs for the area and employ local vendors (from exterminator to lawn care and beyond) and a place for racers from all over Georgia, Florida, Tennessee and Alabama to compete,” Bethea said. “We plan to have something out here every weekend so check our website (US19-dragway.com) regularly.”

The dragway also has a newly built stage for events and concerts.

For additional information about the new U.S. 19 Dragway, call Bethea at (704) 668-1959.