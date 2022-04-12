Controlled burn at Box-R today

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Eglin Wildland Support Module has announced they will be conducting a controlled burn Monday, March 21, in Okaloosa County near Niceville. The prescribed fire will burn in the area of Range Road 234, 685, power line, and Turtle Creek for ecological restoration. The burn will cover about 922 acres in these […]
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Gulf Island National Seashore announced a control burn is scheduled to occur in National Live Oaks Area next week. The GINS said the burn will take place between Sunday, March 27 through Wednesday, March 30, and will only occur if specific conditions are met. The burn is scheduled each day […]
BEATRICE – National Park Service officials used favorable Saturday weather conditions to conduct controlled burns on more than 75 acres of tall grass prairie and wooded areas. The Homestead National Historical Park west of Beatrice was the scene of the prescribed fire, which included the west one-third of the...
HARTFORD — The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection plans to conduct prescribed burns at three locations this spring, weather and conditions permitting. The areas include Machimoodus State Park in East Haddam, Matianuck Natural Area Preserve in Windsor and Suffield Wildlife Management Area in Suffield, according to a...
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Croatan National Forest is planning to conduct a prescribed burn Tuesday. The burn is 311 acres on East Fisher Ave and Hwy 70 near New Bern. People in the area should be aware of smoke and firefighters working in the area. The goal of...
TRANSYLVANIA CO. (WLOS) — Two prescribed burns are underway across Western North Carolina. The U.S. Forest Service is conducting burns at Pisgah and Nantahala national forests in an effort to prepare for the upcoming brush and wildfire season. According to Henderson County Fire Marshal Kevin Waldrup, there is a narrow window of opportunity to complete the controlled burns.
