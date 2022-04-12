Controlled burn at Box-R today

TRANSYLVANIA CO. (WLOS) — Two prescribed burns are underway across Western North Carolina. The U.S. Forest Service is conducting burns at Pisgah and Nantahala national forests in an effort to prepare for the upcoming brush and wildfire season. According to Henderson County Fire Marshal Kevin Waldrup, there is a narrow window of opportunity to complete the controlled burns.

HENDERSON COUNTY, NC ・ 24 DAYS AGO