Richmond, VA

Very Warm & Breezy Today

By The Weather Authority
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 3 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. — Today will be a breezy and very warm day, with highs in the mid 80s. Pollen levels will be very high, with both tree and grass pollen.

A storm system and cold front will move through the area Thursday, bringing us a chance for showers and thunderstorms. There is a Marginal Risk for severe storms Thursday afternoon, with damaging wind gusts as the primary threat. Temperatures will still reach the 70s in the wake of this Front Friday and Saturday.

A stronger cold front will bring showers to the area Saturday, followed by dry and cooler weather for Easter Sunday. Another storm system will bring a good chance of rain to the area next Monday.

WYTV.com

Wintery Mix tapers off by late morning with a calm, warmer Sunday ahead

Scattered showers will be ongoing Saturday evening and mix with snow. As temps fall toward the lower 30s we will see most precipitation changing over to mainly snow. A light coating of snow isn’t out of the question on colder surfaces like grassy areas, patios, cars, and rooftops. However most of what falls will melt and travel issues are not a concern. Lows will be around the freezing mark by daybreak Sunday.
ENVIRONMENT
WALA-TV FOX10

Friday looking sunshine; weekend rain chances

I’m FOX10 Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers with the latest look at your forecast. We started off soggy this morning, but conditions improved by the second half of the day. We saw some peaks of sunshine and daytime highs warming up into the lower-to-mid 70s. Heading into tonight, clouds will linger....
ENVIRONMENT
Klamath Alerts

Weather Outlook: Spring Storm Arriving Tonight

A strong spring storm will bring much needed snow to the Cascades and create a wind storm for the East side. The highest winds should ramp up late tonight after 11pm. A strong front will bring gusty winds to much of the forecast area from late Sunday through Monday. Strongest winds are expected east of the Cascades. Gusty winds at the coast and in higher terrain west of the Cascades. Use extra caution with high-profile vehicles. Power outages possible in strongest winds. Wind direction will be from the west to southwest.
ENVIRONMENT
WBTV

Rain will move out to welcome a warm and breezy Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The showers are on the way out and the sun will return late today. Showers are departing this morning. Clouds stick around for the first half of the day before we start to see more sun later in the afternoon. It will be breezy and warm with highs reaching the mid-70s.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

