GoPro's 'Bones' is a stripped down Hero 10 Black for FPV drones

By S. Dent
Engadget
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoPro has unveiled the Hero 10 Black Bones, a lightweight version of the Hero 10 Black designed for FPV and "Cinewhoop" drones that have taken off in popularity. It offers features like HyperSmooth 4.0 and 5.3K video, but is light enough to be mounted on 3-inch class and larger...

