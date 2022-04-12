GoPro's 'Bones' is a stripped down Hero 10 Black for FPV drones

Do you remember that quote, “Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic”? It’s the kind of quote I believe was reserved for gadgets like the DuoVox Mate Pro. Touted as the most advanced color night-vision camera available to regular users, the DuoVox Mate Pro can capture video in darkness virtually as if it were 4 pm in the afternoon. While traditional night-vision cameras use IR LEDs to see in the dark, the DuoVox takes a different route, using an F0.9 aperture lens for light sensitivity, a Sony STARVIS 2 Back-illuminated CMOS Image 1/1.8″ day-night sensor, and AI that applies advanced noise-reduction, color-correction, and object recognition to capture footage in the dark. The result? A camera that can record crisp, bright video even in light conditions as low as 0.0001 Lux (moonless night), without using IR blasters that allow people and cameras to detect you. Perfect for everything from vlogging to night-time wildlife capture and even the odd covert mission… you know, if you’ve got clearance for that kind of thing.

