Factbox: From Dylan to Springsteen, music greats sell rights to labels

By Reuters
 1 day ago
Paul McCartney introduces Foo Fighters during the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S. October 30, 2021. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse/File Photo

April 12 (Reuters) - Universal Music Group said on Tuesday it would manage the song catalog of the "King of Rock 'n' Roll" Elvis Presley, the latest such deal by global music labels to generate more revenue from royalties, licensing and brand deals.

For big-name artists such as Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, Sting, and Neil Diamond, the agreements offer a chance to reap the benefits of their catalogs, toward the end of their careers.

Here is a list of some such deals over the last few months:

