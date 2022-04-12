ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

The quickest and easiest ways to get to and around San Diego, according to a local

By Lois Alter Mark
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jgoj1_0f6jzSPD00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GYXzx_0f6jzSPD00
San Diego is the eighth-largest city in the US.

Hannah Bernabe for Insider

When I moved to San Diego from New York City a quarter-century ago, I had to get used to driving everywhere. I drove more in my first month here than in all my years in Manhattan.

Now, all these years later, driving is daily life, and thankfully, I can still fly nonstop to New York to visit family. As the eighth-largest US city, San Diego is easy to get to and from almost anywhere. You can fly, drive, or even take the train.

Once here though, you'll need a car unless you plan to park yourself downtown or in one of the area's beautiful resorts — which would still be perfectly acceptable.

Here's everything to know about getting to and around San Diego.

Getting to San Diego

San Diego International Airport (SAN)

Located on picturesque San Diego Bay, San Diego International Airport is conveniently located just minutes from downtown and is small enough to make arrivals and departures a breeze. There's nothing like catching a glimpse of the palm trees as you're landing to make your shoulders start loosening.

Be aware, though, that construction has started on a massive overhaul of Terminal 1. It's not expected to be completed until 2028 , but, meanwhile, at Terminal 2 it's business as usual, and there are Delta, United, and Aspire lounges.

For a big city, San Diego has a surprisingly small airport. Though it's the second-busiest single-runway airport in the world, it will continue to have one runway even after the updates.

All major US airlines fly in and out, but San Diego is not a hub, so if you're not flying to a large city, it might be challenging to find nonstop flights.

A couple of direct international flights operate from San Diego with British Airways flying nonstop to London, and Lufthansa is starting nonstop flights to Munich. However, many locals fly internationally out of Los Angeles International Airport to avoid connections.

Once landed, you can pick up an Uber or a Lyft at a dedicated island between the terminals and the parking lot, or take a complimentary shuttle to the Consolidated Rental Car Center with a dozen major rental-car companies.

Amtrak

I've always found the train to be a relaxing way to get to or from San Diego and other parts of California. You can even easily take your golf clubs, surfboard, or bike.

There are convenient stops downtown and in North County on Amtrak's Pacific Surfliner route, which travels along the coast for 351 miles and offers beautiful ocean views. But if you're traveling to San Diego by train from outside of California, it will take you a long time, and you will eventually end up on the Pacific Surfliner, most likely connected from LA's Union Station.

Getting around San Diego

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FpVIR_0f6jzSPD00
San Diego is a driving city.

Hannah Bernabe for Insider

I'd like to tell you that public transportation is a good option for getting around San Diego, but, unfortunately, it's not. It's so limited that even if it gets you close to where you want to go, you'll probably still need an Uber to complete the journey. The Trolley may work for specific routes (like Seaport Village to the Fashion Valley mall), but, otherwise, you really need a car.

San Diego is definitely a driving city, and you'll become very familiar with the 5 — the freeway that goes north and south from San Ysidro to Blaine, Washington, and runs parallel to the Pacific Ocean.

If you're staying downtown or in a beach community like Encinitas, you can do lots of walking and may be able to borrow a bike from your hotel. But, unless you plan on staying put in that area, you will still need a car.

Rental cars

Rental cars are available at the Consolidated Rental Car Center at the airport — your best bet for the biggest selection. There are a few other pick-up spots around the county, but options are limited. If you need a rental car, I suggest ordering it far in advance and picking it up at the airport.

Ride-hailing

If you don't feel like driving, Ubers and Lyfts are usually easy to come by. It can be cost-prohibitive to rely on them, though, if you're planning on moving around a lot.

View Insider's comprehensive guide to visiting San Diego .

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Travel Bugs World

Three California beaches ranked in the Top 25 beaches in the U.S. Visit now before the summer crowds

The results are in. Three California beaches ranked in the Top 25 beaches in the U.S. These much-loved beaches are loved by both locals and travelers alike. These beaches are all within 4 hours travel time from Los Angeles. Keep reading to find out which are the top 3 beaches in California, as ranked in the 2022 TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice awards.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
City
San Ysidro, CA
City
Encinitas, CA
State
California State
State
Washington State
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
City
Washington, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Diego Bay#Travel Guides#Insider San Diego#Terminal 1
Vice

Homeless People Can Now Move Into $15K Tiny Homes in San Francisco

Homeless people in San Francisco are being offered the opportunity to temporarily move into a village of 64-square-foot tiny homes that each cost just $15,000 to build. The first 30 private units opened last week between Market and Mission streets in downtown, and another 40 will soon become available. Each unit has a locking door, heat, a window, and a bed, among other furniture, though the community will share bathrooms. Services will also be provided on-site by the nonprofit Urban Alchemy and funded by the city of San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Pre-Dawn Earthquake Shakes Parts of Southern California

Some Southern Californians were awakened by shaking from a magnitude-3.4 earthquake early Tuesday centered in southwestern San Bernardino County. The pre-dawn quake was centered near Rancho Cucamonga and Ontario at about 3:30 a.m. It was 4.3 miles deep. There are no reports of damage or injuries. Shaking was reported in...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business Travel
CBS 8

San Diego County beachgoers being warned about going in water

SAN DIEGO — Swimmers, surfers and other beach water users were warned Sunday to avoid going into the water at all San Diego County beaches and bays because recent rainfall could bring urban runoff, which can cause bacteria levels to rise significantly. "Urban runoff may contain large amounts of...
HeySoCal

Earthquake shakes Malibu, West LA

A small earthquake rattled parts of Malibu and West Los Angeles Monday, but there were no reports of any damage or injuries. The quake, with a magnitude of 2.9, struck at 9:02 a.m. about nine miles south-southeast of Malibu, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were reports of minor...
MALIBU, CA
SFGate

Tahoe Report 04-08-22: Once thriving, this obscure Tahoe outpost is a ghost town

The aerial tram ride to High Camp, in Palisades Tahoe, Calif. (VW Pics/Universal Images Group via Getty) In its heyday, High Camp was the epicenter of social life and spring skiing. The whole facility looks like a midcentury fortress perched at the top of the tram, like the setting of a James Bond fight scene. The vibe felt like a pool party in Miami — just with goggles instead of sunglasses.
LIFESTYLE
Insider

Insider

359K+
Followers
25K+
Post
168M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy