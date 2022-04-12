ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Here's the best time of year to visit San Diego, plus other helpful things to know from a long-time local

By Lois Alter Mark
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bbhRA_0f6jzQdl00

Hannah Bernabe for Insider

Though it's always a good time to visit San Diego, there are a few key times of the year, and local regulations to consider, which may impact your trip. As a local resident for the past 25 years, I'm clued in to the latest regulations regarding the pandemic and know first-hand when you'll experience the best weather and fewest crowds. Keep reading for my tips to help plan a seamless trip to San Diego.

What to know about COVID-19

San Diego follows standard US/CDC guidelines for COVID-19. If you're traveling here (or anywhere in the United States) internationally, you will need to be tested within 24 hours before your flight and show proof of a negative result before boarding. You can find all requirements here .

For the most up-to-date information on local mask mandates, restrictions, and testing/vaccine sites, the San Diego County COVID-19 website has everything you need to know.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=030Vwb_0f6jzQdl00
Certain times of the year are better to visit San Diego, especially if you plan to swim in the ocean.

Hannah Bernabe for Insider

The best time to visit San Diego

We do have a "rainy season" that runs from about November through March. Even then, the rain is usually light, and we welcome it because San Diego, like most of California, is in moderate drought status.

While our air temperature is mild most of the year, the Pacific Ocean is not, averaging temperatures in the 50s and low 60s Fahrenheit. You'll find obsessed surfers catching waves even in the middle of winter, but swimming is best left for the summer months when the water temperature reaches 68 or 69 degrees.

Know that if you come in late spring, you may experience what locals call "May gray" or "June gloom." That's when a marine layer is caused by the differences in ocean water and air temperatures, resulting in overcast skies along the coast. The sun may not be shining, but, as I've discovered the hard way, you still need to wear sunscreen.

View Insider's comprehensive guide to visiting San Diego .

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 8

San Diego County beachgoers being warned about going in water

SAN DIEGO — Swimmers, surfers and other beach water users were warned Sunday to avoid going into the water at all San Diego County beaches and bays because recent rainfall could bring urban runoff, which can cause bacteria levels to rise significantly. "Urban runoff may contain large amounts of...
Travel Bugs World

Three California beaches ranked in the Top 25 beaches in the U.S. Visit now before the summer crowds

The results are in. Three California beaches ranked in the Top 25 beaches in the U.S. These much-loved beaches are loved by both locals and travelers alike. These beaches are all within 4 hours travel time from Los Angeles. Keep reading to find out which are the top 3 beaches in California, as ranked in the 2022 TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice awards.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego, CA
Government
San Diego County, CA
Government
San Diego County, CA
Lifestyle
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
Kisha Walker

Four Dismembered Bodies Discovered in a Well-Known Troubled Caribbean Resort in Mexico

*Information reported by The US SUN has been used as a source for this report*. Authorities have reported Thursday, the discovery of four dismembered human male bodies in the Caribbean resort of Playa del Carmen, known to be a troubled establishment. The bodies of the four men were dumped near a housing development. The prosecutor's office in the state of Quintana Roo have said, the male bodies did not show signs of bullet wounds, it's unclear how the men died. However, the fact that the bodies were dumped together in the shrubs beside an access road suggested a gangland-style killing, Authorities reported.
Popculture

Whale Carries Boat of Tourists on Its Back in Incredible Viral Video

Carriages can be powered by horsepower, but a group of tourists learned that whale-power could be useful too. A viral video that surfaced last week appears to show a group of tourists in a boat being carried along on a whale's back. The video was filmed in a lagoon near Guerrero Negro in Baja California Sur, Mexico.
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Travel Guides#Temperature#Ocean Water
NBC Los Angeles

Pre-Dawn Earthquake Shakes Parts of Southern California

Some Southern Californians were awakened by shaking from a magnitude-3.4 earthquake early Tuesday centered in southwestern San Bernardino County. The pre-dawn quake was centered near Rancho Cucamonga and Ontario at about 3:30 a.m. It was 4.3 miles deep. There are no reports of damage or injuries. Shaking was reported in...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
WDW News Today

Florida Passes New ‘Stop WOKE’ Act Which Requires Disney and Other Private Companies to Alter Diversity Training

Following almost adversarial comments from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis related to the company’s denouncement of the Parental Rights in Education bill, colloquially called “Don’t Say Gay”, the Florida Legislature has passed a second bill, entitled the “Stop WOKE Act”, targeting Disney and other companies’ diversity training programs.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
cntraveler.com

Meet the Retirees Who Live on Cruise Ships

When Jeff Farschman, 72, first retired from his role as vice president at Lockheed Martin Services in 2004, he planned on spending his winters as a snowbird enjoying the warm temperatures of the Caribbean. But that all changed when Hurricane Ivan wreaked havoc on Grand Cayman, his island of choice, in September of that same year—so he made what would become a life-changing pivot. Since he’d already booked himself on a week-long cruise to Bermuda, Farschman decided to extend his travels to include six back-to-back cruises (four to Bermuda and two to the Caribbean) culminating as a 47-day trip. This extensive journey became the impetus for how he now spends his retirement: living seven-to-eight months annually aboard Holland America Line cruise ships.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
WGN News

Tourists run amid bangs at airport in Mexico’s Cancun

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tourists were sent scrambling by loud bangs heard at the international airport in the Mexican resort of Cancun on Monday. Flights were suspended for almost three hours after authorities received reports of gunshots at the airport, the National Guard said in a statement. Videos posted on social media showed travelers scrambling […]
LIFESTYLE
Insider

Insider

359K+
Followers
25K+
Post
168M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy