Fremont, NE

Coffee With the Chief: Fremont Police Chief Jeff Elliott

By Serese Cole
 3 days ago
The Chief of Police in Fremont has been with the department for 30-plus years.

In that time, Jeff Elliott has seen mental health problems escalate in his city.

Now he's added a tool, originally implemented by Omaha Police, to help.

He talked to 3 News Now anchor Serese Cole about how the new program is changing his department and his city for the better.

