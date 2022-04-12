ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man dies after being removed from burning Andover house

By Christine Dempsey, Hartford Courant
 3 days ago

A man died after he was pulled from a burning house in Andover Monday, a fire official said.

The fire at 222 Lake Road, near Andover Lake, was reported shortly before 4:30 p.m., said Sgt. Paul Makuc, a fire investigator with the state police.

The victim, identified as James Anderson, 79, the homeowner, was removed from the home and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the state police.

Makuc and others from the state police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit are working with local investigators to learn the cause of the fire.

Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com .

Comments / 0

