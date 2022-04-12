ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rihanna still think Anti is her ‘best album to this day’

By Sam Moore
 1 day ago

Rihanna has revealed that she believes her “best album” to date is 2016’s Anti.

Anti is also the Barbadian singer’s most recent album, with fans having been eagerly anticipating a follow-up project for half a decade.

In a new interview with Vogue , Rihanna said Anti, which features the hits "Work" and "Needed Me" is her "best album to this day".

The 34-year-old, who is currently expecting her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky, has previously confirmed that she is working on new music.

“I’m looking at my next project completely differently from the way I had wanted to put it out before. I think this way suits me better, a lot better,” she said.

She added: “It’s authentic, it’ll be fun for me, and it takes a lot of the pressure off.”

Last year, Rocky called Rihanna “the love of my life”, after the two began dating in 2020.

The couple have also collaborated on songs together. Rihanna appeared in Rocky’s video for “Fashion Killa”, while she enlisted the rapper for a remix of “Cockiness” in 2012.

