Accidents

Commuter, 39, killed getting his arm stuck in door of Boston train

By Gino Spocchia
 1 day ago

A 39-year-old commuter killed after getting his hand trapped in the door of a Boston subway train has been identifed as Robinson Lalin, according to reports.

Lalin was riding the Red Line of the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) subway on Sunday when his arm became stuck in the door of a train.

The MBTA commuter was pulled along the platform of the Braoadway MBTA station in Boston, Massachusetts, and suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“I’m going to miss everything about him,” said a nephew, Kelvin Lalin, to CBS Boston . “He always lit up the room everywhere he went. He’s loved by everyone.”

The relative added in a GoFundMe page that Lalin was on his way home from work when the tragedy occured at about 12.30am. He allegedly rode the same line every day.

“Robinson was an amazing man who always had a huge smile, a warm heart and loved to help everyone around his community,” said Mr Lalin. “He will be greatly missed. He was loved by everyone, and many will mourn his death for a long time.”

An aunt, Neny Norales, has also called on authorities to answer for her nephew’s death.

She told CBS Boston: “I want to know. I want to find out what happened to Robinson. How can it be possible to die like that? When he put his hand [out], nobody saw that?”

An investgation into the incident is ongoing and investigators from The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) were at the station where the accident happend on Monday, according to the news station.

The train operator invovled in the incident has also been taken off duty while that investigation is carried out.

MBTA said in a statement to WBZ-TV: “As NTSB, Transit Police and the MBTA Safety Department work to establish the facts, the investigation includes, but is not limited to, collecting statements from witnesses, reviewing any images captured by cameras, and examining vehicle maintenance and inspections records”.

Jim Borghesani, a spokesperson for the Suffolk district attorney’s office, told reporters no foul play was suspected.

The Independent has approached NTSB and MBTA for comment.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.

1d ago

what a horrible thing to happen.Prayers for his family, may this young man Rest In Peace.

Hiker dies after taking mushrooms, police say

