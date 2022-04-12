Woman Assaults Police Officer in Ohio After Crash Screenshot

Ohio State News By Evan Green

An Ohio woman who was given a citation for drunk driving after a car accident assaulted a police officer after being told that her pet ferret had to wait while she was processed.

Kendall Sparks received the citation in Austintown, and reportedly smelled like alcohol and was speaking with slurred words. She admitted to drinking and failed her field sobriety test.

Sparks went to the police station, but became very upset when she was told her ferret would have to wait in the carport while she was processed. She spit in the officer's face and yelled at him, and it eventually escalated to her kicking him multiple times.

She has since been charged with assaulting the police officer.