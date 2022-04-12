Approximately 10,000 gallons of sewage spilled in Morro Bay

Sewage released and contained in a retention basin between Highway 1 and Coral Ave in Morro Bay

– Approximately 10,000 gallons of sewage was released, due to a break in a sewage force main located close to a sewage lift station that is near Coral Ave and the Cloisters Park in Morro Bay Monday. The sewage was released and contained in a retention basin between Highway 1 and Coral Ave adjacent to the release site.

The City of Morro Bay has placed barriers and signs around the release area to alert the public. The city is currently working on the repairs and maintaining the site to ensure containment.

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department advises avoiding any contact with the restricted area.

Pursuant to California Water Code Section 13271 the local health officer and the director of environmental health shall notify the public of health-protective safeguards in response to a hazardous substance discharge or threatened discharge.