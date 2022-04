Click here to read the full article. Spring is the golden time every year to own a big 65-inch TV, especially for sports fans. You have March Madness beginning, the NBA Playoffs push is starting to ramp up, opening day and the beginning of the MLB season is getting rolling and The Masters is bringing golf fans’ favorite tournament into the mix. And sports are way better to watch on the best 65-inch TV under $1,000. Even if you aren’t into sports, spring is one of the best times to also score a big TV at a big discount. With newer...

MLB ・ 28 DAYS AGO