‘La Belle Epoque’ Director Nicolas Bedos Makes TV Debut with Jean Dujardin Series ‘Alphonse’ for Alain Goldman, Amazon Prime (EXCLUSIVE)

Alain Goldman , the well-respected French producer of “La Vie en rose” who’s just joined forces with Banijay , has teamed up with Amazon Prime Video on “Alphonse,” a humor-laced series by Nicolas Bedos (“La Belle Epoque”)

The high-concept Prime original series is based on an original idea by Jean Dujardin , the Oscar-winning actor of “The Artist,” and Bedos. It marks the TV debut of Bedos, the Cesar-winning filmmaker of “Monsieur & Madame Adelman” and “La Belle Epoque,” which played out of competition at Cannes in 2019 and sold worldwide

Dujardin will star alongside Pierre Arditi (“La Belle Epoque”), Charlotte Gainsbourg (“Antichrist,” “Samba”) and Nicole Garcia (“Lupin”).

As the series’ teaser poster (pictured above) suggests it, the entire series will unfold in Paris and will showcase some beautiful areas of the French capital.

Although the plot remains under wraps, Goldman revealed that Dujardin will play Alphonse, a chameleon-like man whose main mission is to please women and satisfy all their wishes. Principal photography will begin in June.

“‘Alphonse’ will be a colorful ensemble show, with a very edgy and original story about the relation between men and women that I think will resonate strongly around the world,” said Goldman, who is producing the series through his new banner Montmartre Films, which is now a Banijay company. “Alphonse” marks the first series produced under the new partnership with Banijay.

In terms of production value, the series will be made like a film but will have a story with a bigger scope and canvas than a feature, explained the producer.

“It’s a comedy that will make people laugh but also provoke and intrigue – it says a lot of things about how men and women relate to each other, about the time that passes with a very strong narrative arc,” said Thomas Dubois, head of originals at Prime Video in France. “Nicolas Bedos is able to combine substance with style; he has his own visual and aesthetic signature like revered film masters, and it’s a true joy to work with him,” said Dubois, who added that the streamer was also “excited to be working with Jean Dujardin.”

Goldman previously worked with Amazon on Melanie Laurent’s period drama “The Mad Women’s Ball” which played at Toronto and Caroline Vigneaux’s feature debut “Flashback.” “Alphonse” is expected to launch on Amazon Prime in 2023.