Indiana Woman Arrested for Arson SCDN Photo Archive

Indiana State News By Evan Green

An Indiana woman has justified setting fire to her home by saying that God told her to do it.

Holly Wyatt was living with her husband in Cambridge City when she set the home on fire. Police discovered her in her vehicle about an hour later, where she admitted to setting the fire.

Wyatt stated during her interrogation that God had told her to burn the house down, and that her husband was the beast.

Only one person was injured during the fire, a firefighter who was taken to the hospital but was later released.