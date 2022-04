Tony is a 6-month-old pup looking for a forever home to lounge around in.

Tony is already crate trained and gets along with dogs, cats and kids!

He’s one of the last of his litter waiting to find a family to adopt him.

Tony is a 50 lbs. mixed breed.

Autumn with Mackenzie’s Animal Sanctuary says Tony is the “perfect puppy.”

He loves going for walks and car rides.

For more information about Tony, click here.

