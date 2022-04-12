ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Man Accused of Stabbing Teenager

SCDNReports
SCDNReports
 3 days ago

Florida Man Accused of Stabbing Teenager

Florida State News By Evan Green

A homeless man in Florida who has been accused of stabbing a 14-year-old boy to death has been deemed competent to stand trial.

Semmie Williams reportedly stabbed the teenager in an unprovoked attack while the boy was riding his bike in West Palm Beach.

Williams’ attorney attempted to claim that he could not stand trial, but this was disputed by a group of psychologists and he will be made to stand trial.

Williams has been charged with first-degree murder in this case, and there is the possibility that he will face the death penalty if he is deemed guilty.

TruePatriot 1776
3d ago

I'm guessing victim is white since they didn't specify. Okay but was this racially motivated? If so hate crime charges should apply.

