ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menlo, IA

The town of Menlo is excited for President Biden’s visit

By Griffin Wright
WHO 13
WHO 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=457LJX_0f6jv0aq00

MENLO, Iowa — President Biden is visiting the town of Menlo later Tuesday to announce that he will be waiving federal rules around how much ethanol gas can contain.

Menlo which is home to POET Bioprocessing, a processing plant that produces ethanol, is reflective of many rural communities that contribute to bio-fuel infrastructure whether it’s farming corn or housing processing facilities like POET.

Biden coming to Iowa to announce ethanol waiver

The President’s Infrastructure law provided funding for rural communities like Menlo for roads, internet, and water.

For the community of fewer than 400 residents, a presidential visit is the last thing they would have expected.

“I was not expecting this it’s very exciting news that the president is coming at least to the outskirts of our town to our ethanol plant,” said Carol Sheldahl the town’s mayor.

Presidents have visited small towns in Iowa before but Menlo is by far the smallest to have been visited by an acting president, in recent memory.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WHO 13

Ethanol supporters hopeful for E15 announcement from President Biden

WHO 13 NEWS – Iowa farmers and ethanol producers know what they want to hear from President Biden when he tours the POET Bioprocessing in Menlo on Tuesday. The White House has only said that he will highlight his infrastructure bill, but a lot of Iowans are hoping to hear about an E15 expansion. Right […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

President Biden announces year-round E15 sale in Iowa visit

MENLO, Iowa — President Joe Biden is answering a longtime request from the renewable fuel industry and allowing the sale of E15 fuel year-round. Biden is making the announcement at the POET refinery in Menlo. Most gasoline sold in the U.S. is blended with 10% ethanol. The Environmental Protection Agency will issue an emergency waiver to […]
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Menlo, IA
Local
Iowa Elections
Local
Iowa Government
Salon

GOP-controlled House impeaches Republican attorney general of South Dakota

The South Dakota legislature on Tuesday voted to impeach Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg for running over a pedestrian who Ravnsborg claims to have thought was a deer. Ravnsborg will be suspended from his position, at least temporarily, according to Politico. The decision, handed down in a 36-31 vote, comes despite the state's conclusion last month that the attorney general did not commit an impeachable crime.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
WHO 13

‘Common sense’ that extra food assistance ended, Sen. Grassley says

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley, a Republican from New Hartford, isn’t pushing for additional food assistance benefits for the state’s residents who lost them this month. Grassley said that Congress increased temporarily increased monthly assistance through the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program because so many Americans lost their jobs during restrictions and […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Des Moines bathroom assault suspects identified

UPDATE — 3:27 P.M. Des Moines Police say the three men have been identified and are cooperating with police. ——— DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects they say assaulted a man in a convenience store bathroom earlier this month. The assault happened on April 2nd, just […]
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ethanol#Infrastructure#Nexstar Media Inc
WHO 13

Cedar Rapids nightclub shooting suspect is father of victim’s child

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Court records indicate that a suspect charged in a deadly Iowa nightclub shooting is the father of one homicide victim’s child and once worked at the nightclub. Timothy Rush, 32, was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree murder and other counts in the shooting death of 35-year-old Nicole Owens and the critical […]
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
WHO 13

2 dead, 10 injured in Cedar Rapids nightclub shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Two people were killed and another ten were injured in a shooting a Cedar Rapids night club early Sunday morning, police say. It happened at 1:27 a.m. at Taboo Nightclub and Lounge in downtown Cedar Rapids. According to a news release, officers were on patrol in the area at the time […]
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
WHO 13

Adel fire injures 2; investigated as Attempted Murder

ADEL, Iowa — The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office say it is investigating a Sunday evening fire that injured two people as Arson and Attempted Murder. It happened just before 8:00 p.m. at a home at 22760 Laredo Trail, north of Adel. Dispatchers were told that someone had poured gasoline in the house and then lit […]
ADEL, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Housing
WHO 13

2 pedestrians injured in early morning Des Moines hit-and-run

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police are looking for a driver who hit and injured two pedestrians on the south side early Sunday morning then fled the scene. It happened at 1:53 a.m. in the 600 block of McKinley Avenue, according to a news release. A 60-year-old man was taken from the scene in […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Iowa solicitor general charged with misdemeanor assault

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa’s solicitor general has pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of assault after he was arrested and accused over the weekend of taking several swings at a Des Moines bar bouncer. Jeffrey Thompson, 64, of Des Moines, was arrested late Friday night following the altercation with a bouncer at Blazing […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

WHO 13

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy