What is going on with WSU baseball?

By Nick Nordi
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter an offseason of lots of hope and praise, the Washington State baseball team has been hit hard and currently sit at 12-19 with a 4-11 conference record. This past weekend, the Cougars looked like they should have this season against #9 Arizona winning the first two games of a three...

