Roswell wants your input on traffic improvements
ROSWELL — The City of Roswell is asking residents to give input at a set of Transportation Master Plan meetings to help identify issues, opportunities, and...thegeorgiasun.com
ROSWELL — The City of Roswell is asking residents to give input at a set of Transportation Master Plan meetings to help identify issues, opportunities, and...thegeorgiasun.com
The Georgia Sun is a news and infotainment website devoted to all things Georgia. We believe the news doesn’t have to be stuffy and staying informed need not be boring. Here you will find a casual take on the news and important issues of the day, broken down into an easy to digest format.https://www.thegeorgiasun.com
Comments / 1