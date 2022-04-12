ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roswell, GA

Roswell wants your input on traffic improvements

By City Reports
The Georgia Sun
The Georgia Sun
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ROSWELL — The City of Roswell is asking residents to give input at a set of Transportation Master Plan meetings to help identify issues, opportunities, and...

thegeorgiasun.com

Comments / 1

Related
NOLA.com

Work will begin this summer to improve this traffic nightmare in Covington

Relief could soon be on the way for a chronic hotspot in traffic-choked St. Tammany Parish: The two-lane bridge on U.S. 190 over the Bogue Falaya River in Covington. Construction of a new northbound U.S. 190 bridge is set to start this summer, a nearly $30 million project aimed at easing what has for decades been a source of morning and evening traffic jams.
COVINGTON, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roswell, GA
Atlanta, GA
Traffic
Roswell, GA
Government
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Traffic
Local
Georgia Government
The Georgia Sun

Tornado touches down in Bryan County

A state of emergency has been declared by Bryan County in response to the tornado that touched down in the Pembroke and Ellabell areas. A state of emergency allows the County to use state resources for this event. The tornado touched down at 5:40 p.m. Tuesday near the County Courthouse...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
Fox 19

Cincinnati wants your input on litter across the city

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati panel is getting together to discuss the littering and illegal dumping issue and they want to hear from you. “70 percent of our complaints that come into the city have to do with litter and illegal dumping,” explains Cincinnati City Council Member Liz Keating. “So, it is something that we need to focus on.”
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure
NBC12

Richmond City Council wants public input on redistricting map

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond City Council wants to hear from you about the proposed redistricting maps. Richmond residents are encouraged to provide comments or any inputs they have regarding the current draft map. You can contact your city council member to share your thoughts or you can send the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Opinion: High cost of facilities requires your input

My car is not my job, but it helps me do my job. School buildings do not educate students, but they help educate students. A well-maintained used car works fine, to a point. A well-maintained school building works fine even longer, to a point. Just as a two-seat car makes it difficult to transport five kids, a building designed for 1,000 students makes it difficult to educate 1,350 students.
MIDLAND, TX
Gettysburg Connection

Residents of Ward 3, Gettysburg, and others – Your input is needed

The Borough Council was asked to consider a change to the zoning ordinance for the Elm Street Overlay area, which lies between Middle Street and South Street, and between Franklin Street and Court Alley (the Methodist Church) on West High Street. (See map) This area has been dubbed “Olde Getty Place”. The change request is referred to as “S. English zoning text amendment request”.
GETTYSBURG, PA
The Georgia Sun

The Georgia Sun

Atlanta, GA
16K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Georgia Sun is a news and infotainment website devoted to all things Georgia. We believe the news doesn’t have to be stuffy and staying informed need not be boring. Here you will find a casual take on the news and important issues of the day, broken down into an easy to digest format.

 https://www.thegeorgiasun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy