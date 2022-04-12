ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Garibaldi Restaurant Group to donate 100% of profits to help Ukraine

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1arh29_0f6jsyCs00

Garibaldi Restaurant Group plans to donate 100% of all profits from the sales on Thursday, April 12, to the Red Cross for humanitarian and other relief aid for Ukraine.

Garibaldi Restaurant Group previously did a similar effort last Thursday.

The following restaurants will be participating:

  • Fiesta Café, 1407 S. 1st St., Milwaukee
  • Fiesta Café West, 3812 W. Greenfield Ave., West Milwaukee
  • Mesa Garibaldi, 821 W. Lincoln Ave., Milwaukee
  • Forest Home Chicken Palace, 1927 W. Forest Home Ave.
  • National Ave. Chicken Palace, 3433 W. National Ave.
  • Chicken Palace of Waukesha, 435 W. Sunset Dr., Waukesha
  • Chicken Palace of Kenosha, 3907 52nd St., Kenosha

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 1

Related
UPMATTERS

Car bulldozes into gas pumps at Wisconsin Kwik Trip

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A Kwik Trip in central Wisconsin had some serious damage after a car drove a little too close to the gas pumps. The Kwik Trip reportedly located on North Central Avenue in Marshfield had a recent crash involving a vehicle and one of its gas pumps. There was debris flung feet from the scene of the crash.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WISN

Captured: Milwaukee resident suspected in NYC subway attack arrested

MILWAUKEE — A man from Milwaukee suspected in a shooting at a Brooklyn subway station has been arrested, ABC News is reporting. CNN was also reporting the arrest. New York City Police identified the suspect Tuesday as 62-year-old Frank James. He was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the East Village.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
City
Kenosha, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Lifestyle
City
Waukesha, WI
Local
Wisconsin Society
Local
Wisconsin Food & Drinks
Milwaukee, WI
Society
Milwaukee, WI
Food & Drinks
City
Milwaukee, WI
WISN

Group hangs racist banner in downtown Waukesha

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Waukesha police are investigating after a group of men hung a racist banner off the transit center Thursday. It was up for only a matter of minutes before police pulled it down. In the wake of the Waukesha Parade tragedy, police said they've seen a disturbing...
WAUKESHA, WI
Mix 95.7FM

This Michigan City Is The Top Pizza City In The Country

Hands down one of the best foods in the world is pizza. There are so many styles and a variety of toppings that make the options endless. According to Salerno's Pizza, pizza was first invented in Naples, Italy as a fast, affordable, tasty meal for working-class Neapolitans on the go. While we all know and love these slices of today, pizza actually didn't gain mass appeal until the 1940s, when immigrating Italians brought their classic slices to the United States.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Food Drink#Charity#The Red Cross#Fiesta Caf#Waukesha Chicken Palace#Kenosha Report
1440 WROK

A Happy Ending? Another Illinois Business Closes Its Doors Furever

You heard that right. Petland, the largest retailer of puppy mill puppies, is officially shut down and we need to talk about it. Any time a business closes I'm normally pretty bummed about it. But this place? I'm not going to shed a single tear or lose any sleep over it - I'll only cry over the poor animals who had to live in this store. It's the way pet shops like Petland operate that I definitely don't appreciate. I'm all about 'adopt, don't shop'.
ROCKFORD, IL
FireRescue1

Wis. assistant chief dies after farm accident, FD says

CAMBRIDGE, Wis. — Cambridge Second Assistant Fire Chief Randy North died while serving his community as a firefighter, the Fire Department said Saturday. North died during active duty after a farm accident, the Cambridge Volunteer Fire Department said. The Fire Department did not provide further information about how and when North died.
CAMBRIDGE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Charities
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee tactical response called to 35th and State; man arrested

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating an incident that required the response of tactical teams and negotiators early Sunday morning. It happened near 35th and State around 3 a.m. According to police, the suspect entered the victim’s residence, refused to come out and threatened to shoot at officers. A tactical...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Urban Milwaukee

The End of Milwaukee’s Rush Hour?

Despite low unemployment rates and a push to return to the office, weekday traffic levels in Wisconsin remain below their pre-pandemic levels. The decrease is greatest during traditional rush hour times. Meanwhile, weekend traffic counts are regularly eclipsing pre-pandemic levels and truck traffic is at record levels. A new analysis...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Glass falls from Chase Tower in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - A rare high wind warning was issued Thursday for Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha counties. Gusts of 50 mph rushed through downtown. Those high winds could be to blame for a broken window on the 15th floor of Chase Tower downtown. "The wind gusts is kind of the big...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

‘Massive crime spree’: Zion man, with help from brother, allegedly committed 60 burglaries in Illinois and Wisconsin

Police say a Zion man, with the help of his half-brother, committed approximately 60 burglaries in Lake County and bordering counties in a “massive crime spree” dating back to last summer. In November, police served a search warrant at a residence where Kwantrell C. Williams, 24, and Markeece M. Muhammad, 23, resided in the 2300 […]
ZION, IL
WISN

Several people shot by frozen pellets in Brookfield

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — Brookfield police and the Elmbrook School District are warning the community about a dangerous social media challenge on TikTok. Several people in a Brookfield neighborhood were shot by frozen Orbeez pellets this week. Orbeez are small, absorbent beads with liquid inside typically used for sensory therapy...
BROOKFIELD, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy