Garibaldi Restaurant Group to donate 100% of profits to help Ukraine
Garibaldi Restaurant Group plans to donate 100% of all profits from the sales on Thursday, April 12, to the Red Cross for humanitarian and other relief aid for Ukraine.
Garibaldi Restaurant Group previously did a similar effort last Thursday.
The following restaurants will be participating:
- Fiesta Café, 1407 S. 1st St., Milwaukee
- Fiesta Café West, 3812 W. Greenfield Ave., West Milwaukee
- Mesa Garibaldi, 821 W. Lincoln Ave., Milwaukee
- Forest Home Chicken Palace, 1927 W. Forest Home Ave.
- National Ave. Chicken Palace, 3433 W. National Ave.
- Chicken Palace of Waukesha, 435 W. Sunset Dr., Waukesha
- Chicken Palace of Kenosha, 3907 52nd St., Kenosha
