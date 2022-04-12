ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trial to move forward in case of husband accused of murdering Indiana native

By Matt Adams
cbs4indy.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFREMONT COUNTY, Colo. – The trial of a Colorado man accused of murdering his wife will go forward, though not without controversy. A judge ruled last week that Barry Morphew’s case can proceed. Morphew is accused of killing his wife, Suzanne, in 2020. Suzanne Morphew is a...

